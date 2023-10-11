Report: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Has Faced Repeated Uniform Fines; Total Less Than $100K

Rich Storry/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been riding high for most of this season, but the NFL has been taking money away from him for uniform policy violations.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Hill has been fined multiple times for the violations. The total amount of money he's lost is "significant," but not as exorbitant as he made it out to be.

Hill wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the league "fining me more than 100k is classic NFL" with a laughing emoji.

Hill recently told Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post he was fined $7,000 for not wearing socks on the Dolphins' first touchdown play in their 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

"So in the Broncos game, the first touchdown, I didn't have any socks on at all," Hill said. "But I was getting an IV and I didn't want to be late for the play. So I didn't have time to put on my socks."

The first touchdown was a 54-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Hill. The star wideout told Habib he was appealing the fine and it would "probably" get reduced.

Hill did eventually put on a pair of socks during the game, but the decision still cost him a little bit of money.

NFL rules require socks to be worn that go from the top of the shoe to the bottom of the pant leg. The league did adjust its policy on the color of the socks in 2019. Players were previously required to use stockings that were white from the top of the shoe to midcalf and an approved team color from the middle of the calf to the bottom of the pant leg.

The adjusted policy allows players to use a solid color stocking that covers the appropriate amount of the leg.

Hill appeared to be wearing socks for the entirety of Sunday's win over the New York Giants. He had eight catches for 181 yards and a touchdown in the game.