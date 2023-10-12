Broncos vs. Chiefs Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNF

1 of 3

Managers playing in week-long DFS games should be happy to target a few Chiefs players in this one.



Mahomes is likely to have a strong game against a Broncos defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. He's a pricey option at $8,100, but the floor is extremely high.



Broncos QB Russell Wilson has been a fine budget option for most of 2023, but at $5,800, he can probably be avoided in week-long games. Managers looking for a bargain in Thursday-only games can start Wilson and hope for the best.



Mistakes, like last week's game-ending fourth-quarter fumble, limit Wilson's floor, but Denver is likely to throw a lot in a comeback effort. The Kansas City defense has been solid this season, but it has been a middle-of-the-pack unit (11th-fewest points allowed) in fantasy.



It's hard to pinpoint another Broncos player who can truly be trusted. Kansas City is allowing an average of just 301 yards and 16 points per game, limiting the floor for every Broncos skill player.



Broncos running back Javonte Williams ($5.4K) is working his way back from a quad injury and will likely split time with Jaleel McLaughlin ($5.2K) if he plays. How the workload is split is a question that should have managers avoiding the Broncos backfield.



Managers can probably trust Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ($7.7K), even though he's dealing with an ankle injury. He played through the injury in Week 5, finishing with 10 catches, 67 yards and a touchdown.



According to PJ Green of Fox 4 Kansas City, Kelce was "moving pretty good" at Tuesday's practice.

