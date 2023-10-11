Patriots Rumors: Robert Kraft 'Has Grown Frustrated' Over Post-Tom Brady Struggles

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The ongoing struggles for the New England Patriots since Tom Brady left after the 2019 season are wearing on owner Robert Kraft.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Kraft "has grown frustrated, if not downright angry" about the franchise's lack of success in recent years.

The frustration doesn't seem limited only to Kraft. Howe noted the Patriots defense "has grown increasingly frustrated" with an offense that currently ranks last in the NFL with 11.0 points per game through five weeks.

