Russell Wilson: Broncos Need to Create 'New History' vs. Chiefs amid Losing Streak

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Now sitting at 5-15 as a starter in Denver, Russell Wilson knows something needs to change—and fast.

The Broncos quarterback is banking on Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs being the catalyst for a turnaround.

"The important thing is that we've got to create a new history," Wilson told reporters Tuesday. "We have to be able to do that with one play at a time, one moment at a time, one game at a time. … Every game has a history of its own, and we've got to be focused on this one and go win this game."

Wilson has thrown for 1,210 yards and 11 touchdowns against two interceptions over the first five games of the season. On paper, those numbers look perfectly acceptable. He sits fourth in the NFL in quarterback rating, has cut his interception rate nearly in half from last season, and is on pace to throw for 37 touchdowns, which would be the second-best number of his career.

Unfortunately, that does not tell the whole story. Wilson's QBR sits at just 45.2, ranking 22nd among qualifying quarterbacks, and is a byproduct of him struggling mightily when the game is on the line. He has been nothing short of brilliant in first halves, completing 78.9 percent of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns without an interception.

As soon as the Broncos leave the locker room after halftime, though, Wilson regresses into his miserable 2022 form. His completion percentage drops to 56.3, with his rating dropping from 131.8 in the first half to 82.6 in the second. Eleven of Wilson's 15 sacks taken have come after the break.

The New York Jets were able to come back and beat Denver last week in large part due to Wilson falling apart. Broncos coach Sean Payton ripped into Wilson on the sidelines after the Jets clinched a 31-21 victory last week by stripping Wilson and returning it for a touchdown.