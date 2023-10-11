Colts' Anthony Richardson Placed on IR with Shoulder Injury, Will Miss 4 Games

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Anthony Richardson's shoulder injury is going to keep him off the field for at least the next four games.

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday they have placed the rookie quarterback on injured reserve and signed Kellen Mond to their practice squad.

Richardson was injured in the second quarter of Sunday's 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. He landed on his right shoulder on a scramble when Titans linebacker Harold Landry tackled him.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Monday that Richardson was diagnosed with a sprained AC joint.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the expectation is Richardson will miss four-to-eight weeks with surgery still a potential option.

Sunday was the third time already this season that Richardson has been knocked out of a game with an injury. He suffered a knee injury late in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Richardson suffered a concussion in the Colts' Week 2 win over the Houston Texans. He wasn't cleared in time for their next game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 24.

Gardner Minshew II will be the starter in Indianapolis for the time being. He won his first start of the season with a 22-19 victory over the Ravens.

In five games played, Minshew has thrown for 553 yards, two touchdowns and is completing 68.7 percent of his attempts.

The earliest date Richardson will be eligible to return is Week 10 when the Colts are scheduled to play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL draft has thrown for 577 yards with three touchdowns and a 57.5 completion percentage in four starts.