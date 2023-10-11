Report: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Expected to Play vs. Broncos amid Ankle Injury

David Berding/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is expected to play in Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos after suffering an ankle injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

He was officially listed as questionable on Wednesday's injury report.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler previously reported that Kelce was "absolutely" rehabbing hard with the hope of being able to play on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.

There was initial concern about a serious injury, especially when Kelce slammed his helmet on the ground after going to the sideline. He was taken to the locker room and missed Kansas City's next two offensive possessions.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson (h/t Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports) said during the game that Kelce had X-rays at halftime, but the team left a return to the game up to him.

Kelce was back for the Chiefs' second offensive possession in the third quarter. He caught five passes on the drive, including a four-yard touchdown reception to extend Kansas City's lead to 27-13.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday that Kelce was "feeling a little bit better." He sat out Monday's practice but was back in a limited capacity on Tuesday.

Kelce sat out the season opener against the Detroit Lions due to knee inflammation. It was the first game he's missed due to an injury since his rookie year in 2013.