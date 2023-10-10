Cristian Javier's Historic Dominance Wows Fans as Astros Beat Twins in ALDS Game 3

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Houston Astros certainly played like the reigning World Series champions on Tuesday night at Target Field, taking down the Minnesota Twins 9-1 to take a 2-1 series lead in the American League Division Series.

Houston's offense was electric, posting 14 hits coupled with home runs from Alex Bregman, Yordan Álvarez and José Abreu, who hit two out of the park in the win.

However, starting pitcher Cristian Javier arguably impressed the most, striking out nine batters and allowing just one hit in five innings before being relieved by Hunter Brown. He also walked five batters.

Javier became just the fourth pitcher in postseason history with at least three straight scoreless starts of at least five innings, joining Whitey Ford, Kenny Rogers and Christy Mathewson, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

The 26-year-old is also the only Astros player in franchise history with no earned runs allowed and nine or more strikeouts in a postseason start on the road. He also accomplished the feat in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series.

Baseball fans were hyped up for Javier's performance, which helped put the Astros one step closer to the ALCS: