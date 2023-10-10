Cristian Javier's Historic Dominance Wows Fans as Astros Beat Twins in ALDS Game 3

Cristian Javier's Historic Dominance Wows Fans as Astros Beat Twins in ALDS Game 3October 10, 2023
The Houston Astros certainly played like the reigning World Series champions on Tuesday night at Target Field, taking down the Minnesota Twins 9-1 to take a 2-1 series lead in the American League Division Series.
Houston's offense was electric, posting 14 hits coupled with home runs from Alex Bregman, Yordan Álvarez and José Abreu, who hit two out of the park in the win.
However, starting pitcher Cristian Javier arguably impressed the most, striking out nine batters and allowing just one hit in five innings before being relieved by Hunter Brown. He also walked five batters.
Javier became just the fourth pitcher in postseason history with at least three straight scoreless starts of at least five innings, joining Whitey Ford, Kenny Rogers and Christy Mathewson, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.
The 26-year-old is also the only Astros player in franchise history with no earned runs allowed and nine or more strikeouts in a postseason start on the road. He also accomplished the feat in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series.
Baseball fans were hyped up for Javier's performance, which helped put the Astros one step closer to the ALCS:
MLB Deadline News @MLBDeadlineNews
Cristian Javier is a textbook example of how important it is to have swing-and-miss stuff in October.<br><br>He constantly found himself in jams today and got out of every single one of them with strikeouts.<br><br>Strikeouts limit randomness.<br><br>An INCREDIBLE outing. <a href="https://t.co/lycdYZADTZ">pic.twitter.com/lycdYZADTZ</a>
Maanav Gupta @MGSportsTalk
COLD BLOODED<br>Cristian Javier is cool, calm & collected. <br>5 IP<br>0 R<br>1 H<br>9 K's, including Correa early, & back to back w/bases full. K'd Lewis 3 times<br>Excellent use of breaking pitches & strong fastball🔥<br>El Reptil is made for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ready2Reign?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ready2Reign</a><a href="https://t.co/J908m9Lu4x">pic.twitter.com/J908m9Lu4x</a>
PostSZN Mario 🐐🏆🏆✭ @TheRealMCortez
Thank you Cristian Javier! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ready2Reign?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ready2Reign</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ElReptil?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ElReptil</a>🦎 <a href="https://t.co/MYcTDIAeeD">pic.twitter.com/MYcTDIAeeD</a>
Javier will now get some much-earned rest as the Astros try to close out the ALDS on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field to avoid a do-or-die Game 5 at Minute Maid Park on Friday.