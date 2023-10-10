X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Cristian Javier's Historic Dominance Wows Fans as Astros Beat Twins in ALDS Game 3

    Erin WalshOctober 10, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 10: Cristian Javier #53 of the Houston Astros pitches during Game 3 of the Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The Houston Astros certainly played like the reigning World Series champions on Tuesday night at Target Field, taking down the Minnesota Twins 9-1 to take a 2-1 series lead in the American League Division Series.

    Houston's offense was electric, posting 14 hits coupled with home runs from Alex Bregman, Yordan Álvarez and José Abreu, who hit two out of the park in the win.

    However, starting pitcher Cristian Javier arguably impressed the most, striking out nine batters and allowing just one hit in five innings before being relieved by Hunter Brown. He also walked five batters.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Cristian Javier strikes out Correa to get out of the jam! 💪<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/WQW5i8qtjI">pic.twitter.com/WQW5i8qtjI</a>

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    ICE IN HIS VEINS ❄️<br><br>Cristian Javier gets out of a bases loaded jam!!<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/JVpSDedZM2">pic.twitter.com/JVpSDedZM2</a>

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Ump Cam of Carlos Correa's at-bat against Cristian Javier in the first inning 😯<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/nP8fz5fbrw">pic.twitter.com/nP8fz5fbrw</a>

    Javier became just the fourth pitcher in postseason history with at least three straight scoreless starts of at least five innings, joining Whitey Ford, Kenny Rogers and Christy Mathewson, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

    The 26-year-old is also the only Astros player in franchise history with no earned runs allowed and nine or more strikeouts in a postseason start on the road. He also accomplished the feat in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series.

    Baseball fans were hyped up for Javier's performance, which helped put the Astros one step closer to the ALCS:

    MLB Deadline News @MLBDeadlineNews

    Cristian Javier is a textbook example of how important it is to have swing-and-miss stuff in October.<br><br>He constantly found himself in jams today and got out of every single one of them with strikeouts.<br><br>Strikeouts limit randomness.<br><br>An INCREDIBLE outing. <a href="https://t.co/lycdYZADTZ">pic.twitter.com/lycdYZADTZ</a>

    Cristian Javier's Historic Dominance Wows Fans as Astros Beat Twins in ALDS Game 3
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Maanav Gupta @MGSportsTalk

    COLD BLOODED<br>Cristian Javier is cool, calm &amp; collected. <br>5 IP<br>0 R<br>1 H<br>9 K's, including Correa early, &amp; back to back w/bases full. K'd Lewis 3 times<br>Excellent use of breaking pitches &amp; strong fastball🔥<br>El Reptil is made for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ready2Reign?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ready2Reign</a><a href="https://t.co/J908m9Lu4x">pic.twitter.com/J908m9Lu4x</a>

    Jeremy Branham @JeremyBranham

    Big game Javi.<br><br>Cristian Javier drops his playoff era to 1.91 in 37.2 innings. <br><br>He has NEVER allowed a run in his 3 postseason starts, which covers 16.1 innings.

    Post SZN MVPnav 🤘🏽⚾️🎃👻🍁 @PNav57

    What a gutsy performance from Cristian Javier…what a call by Dusty to go with him there…LFG!!!!!

    ACE CRISTIAN JAVIER 🇵🇷 @sportynory

    MY. ACE. <a href="https://t.co/fjHOw64D2U">https://t.co/fjHOw64D2U</a>

    Matthew @ThisIsMatthew97

    Cristian Javier performance was the definition of bend don't break.

    obese cursed stros :/ @footballer_503

    Build Cristian Javier a statue outside minute maid park 🦎☕🙏 <a href="https://t.co/dNEyJshvmM">pic.twitter.com/dNEyJshvmM</a>

    PostSZN Mario 🐐🏆🏆✭ @TheRealMCortez

    Thank you Cristian Javier! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ready2Reign?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ready2Reign</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ElReptil?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ElReptil</a>🦎 <a href="https://t.co/MYcTDIAeeD">pic.twitter.com/MYcTDIAeeD</a>

    Mike Zimmelman @MZimmel

    Cristian Javier stepping up big time after the Framber Valdez DISASTER on Sunday is such a great sight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ready2Reign?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ready2Reign</a>

    Daniel Cabrera @mrDanielCabrera

    Cristian Javier is that dude.

    Javier will now get some much-earned rest as the Astros try to close out the ALDS on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field to avoid a do-or-die Game 5 at Minute Maid Park on Friday.