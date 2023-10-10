Cowboys' Jerry Jones Hasn't Talked to Mike McCarthy About HC Giving Up Play-Calling

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Mike McCarthy will continue to call offensive plays for the Dallas Cowboys even after Sunday's 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic), Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said "no, in any way," when asked if he had considered or talked to the head coach about giving offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer play-calling responsibilities.

While Dallas is 3-2 overall, Sunday's loss was the second in its last three games. It also fell in surprising fashion to an Arizona Cardinals team playing without quarterback Kyler Murray in Week 3.

The team struggled in every facet in the blowout defeat to the 49ers. The defense allowed four passing touchdowns to Brock Purdy, while the offense couldn't get anything going on the ground or through the air.

Dallas ran for 57 yards on three yards per carry, while quarterback Dak Prescott went just 14-of-24 for 153 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Cowboys are a middling 17th in the league in yards per game (327.4) and have struggled to establish much offensive consistency in the early portion of the season.

A change may eventually be in order, but Jones doesn't want to make it ahead of Dallas' Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. Yet more offensive struggles would put Prescott and McCarthy under a bigger microscope given the national audience that will be tuning in for the Monday night game.

The Cowboys will also enter their bye week after the game against Los Angeles, which might be an ideal time to make a switch if one was eventually in the cards.