Report: Steelers T.J. Watt Won't Miss Time After 'Badly' Dislocated Finger Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt "badly" dislocated his finger and tore multiple finger ligaments during Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Watt popped his finger back into place and continued playing. Although he's not expected to miss time, he may need surgery on his injured finger following the 2023 season depending on how it heals, head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday, per Rapoport.

Despite the injury, Watt had another impressive game, posting two sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Through five games, the All-Pro linebacker has posted eight sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one of which was returned for a touchdown, 15 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits.

Watt has been a staple in Pittsburgh's defense since being selected in the first round of the 2017 draft out of Wisconsin. He has earned five Pro Bowl selections, three All-Pros and was the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.

Had Watt needed to miss some time this season, Markus Golden likely would have been the next man up at the left outside linebacker position.

The Steelers also signed outside linebacker Kyron Johnson to the practice squad this week, likely in the wake of Watt's injury.