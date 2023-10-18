NFL Rumors: Mecole Hardman Traded to Chiefs from Jets; Exchange Late 2025 Draft Picks

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Mecole Hardman is being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The teams will exchange late-round draft picks in the deal.

The news comes after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Oct. 10 that the Jets were considering trading Hardman, who signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the franchise as a free agent ahead of the 2023 season.

Hardman appeared in five games for the Jets this season, catching just one pass for six yards on three targets. He was inactive for the team's Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos and has largely become an afterthought in the New York offense.

The Jets have been led out wide this year by Garrett Wilson, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard.

Hardman had expressed his frustration with his role in the Gang Green offense while speaking with ESPN in early October:

"I'm probably the best in the league in space. Maybe [the coaches] see something different. I'm just waiting for the opportunity to present itself. I think when I was in KC, I proved that I was probably the most dangerous guy on the jet sweep or whether it be on the end around or on the screen. I think I proved year-out that I was that guy that you had to worry about doing that."

Now that he's heading back to the Chiefs, Hardman should see much more playing time in a wideout room that includes Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice.

Hardman, a 2019 second-round pick, began his career with the Chiefs, helping the team win two Super Bowls. In his four seasons with the Chiefs, he caught 151 passes for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns in 57 games.

One of Hardman's best seasons came when he was a rookie in 2019. He caught 26 passes for 538 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games en route to a Pro Bowl selection.