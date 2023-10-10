Aaron Rodgers Says Packers' Jordan Love Will Be 'Just Fine' Despite Early Struggles

Aaron Rodgers Says Packers' Jordan Love Will Be 'Just Fine' Despite Early StrugglesOctober 10, 2023
Aaron Rodgers still has full confidence in Jordan Love despite an up-and-down start to Love's first year as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback.
Rodgers said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show that he reached out to Love after Green Bay's 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday to offer some encouragement. The New York Jets star added that "growing pains" were inevitable for Love, who should be "just fine."
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
"I sent Jordan Love a message last night and he's a great kid..<br><br>The important thing as a QB is to keep your confidence and we all go through growing pains..<br><br>He's gonna be around a while and that Packers team is gonna get it fixed" <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/izKdiJu0vj">pic.twitter.com/izKdiJu0vj</a>
