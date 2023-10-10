Aaron Rodgers Says Packers' Jordan Love Will Be 'Just Fine' Despite Early Struggles

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers still has full confidence in Jordan Love despite an up-and-down start to Love's first year as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback.

Rodgers said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show that he reached out to Love after Green Bay's 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday to offer some encouragement. The New York Jets star added that "growing pains" were inevitable for Love, who should be "just fine."

