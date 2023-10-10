NFL MVP Odds 2023: Patrick Mahomes Favored; Brock Purdy Rises Amid 5-0 Start

David Berding/Getty Images

Five weeks into the season, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is atop the NFL MVP odds.

Per the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Mahomes is +450 (bet $100 to win $450) to win his third career MVP award.

The big riser is San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who is tied with Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen for the third-best odds at +700. Tua Tagovailoa is right behind Mahomes in second place at +475.

