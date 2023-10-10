Aaron Rodgers on Raiders' Davante Adams Having 4 Targets vs. Packers: 'That Ain't It'

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows just how impactful Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams can be, which is why he couldn't believe his former teammate was targeted only four times in Monday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Speaking Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers ripped the Raiders for their use of Adams—or lack thereof—in a 17-13 win over Green Bay:

"Davante's always open. That's the facts. ... Listen, I watched the game last night. I love Davante. He's still a dear friend of mine. I thought he handled everything really, really well, because that game meant a lot to him. Going back against your former team... Four targets? That ain't it."

Rodgers added:

"When it comes to feeding him, you just gotta give him an extra look. You gotta give him an extra look because he's able to do things on different timing. ... What Davante does at the line of scrimmage, what Davante does down the field is like no one else can do and you have to give him opportunities.

"... It's tough. They try to take him away. He's going to be the focus of every single game plan, but you gotta still find ways to get him more than four opportunities. ... If you throw it to 17, life's going to get better. Life's going to be better. Stats are going to be better. Offense is going to move smoother. You gotta give him some chances."

Rodgers and Adams played together in Green Bay from 2014-21. Adams was one of the four-time MVP's favorite targets.

Adams caught four passes for 45 yards on four targets and he was limited to just one catch in the opening half. He caught three passes on the team's game-winning drive that resulted in a Josh Jacobs' touchdown.

It marked his lowest amount of targets in a game since he was targeted just three times in a September 2020 matchup against the Detroit Lions when he was still a member of the Packers.

Jakobi Meyers was Las Vegas' leading receiver on Monday night with seven catches for 75 yards and one touchdown on 10 targets.

Adams has caught 37 passes for 442 yards and three touchdowns in five games this season. He is looking to post his fourth consecutive year of 1,000-plus receiving yards.

The 30-year-old discussed his lack of targets after the game while speaking with reporters, explaining that he was still dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in the team's 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 1:

"Well, I mean, the way the game goes sometimes. I'm a little banged up, dealing with a shoulder that was kind of, had me in a little pain out there. It's just how goes. At the end of the day, it's about winning. We got the dub today. I could have had 22 yards, zero yards, whatever it is. It's just good to get the dub."

However, Adams' relatively quiet evening came after he voiced his frustration about the Raiders' lack of success since he arrived in 2022:

"I didn't really have any expectations. But (this is) not what I wanted, for sure. Obviously, I wanted to come here and have a big impact, continue to play at a high level and win games. And a lot of those things have happened -- just not the winning part. But I've just got to continue to do more and keep demanding greatness and consistency for my teammates. ... It's a gamble sometimes (changing teams). You never really know.

"What's most important to me is going to the Super Bowl. I (went) to four NFC championship games in Green Bay in eight years. So I've won a lot of games in the regular season. I've got a lot of stats. What I haven't done is check that box of winning the Super Bowl. I'm trying to create something special here. I can only do so much on my individual end. ... You don't fluke into the Super Bowl; you do it a certain way to win the Super Bowl."