NFL Odds Week 6: Top Longshots to Bet Against the Spread
The 2023 NFL season has been a fun one thus far, thanks in large part to almost every game being interesting.
Only the San Francisco 49ers have managed to dominate weekly, while the Carolina Panthers remain the league's only winless squad. We've seen supposedly bad teams like the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears pull off stunning upsets, and we've already had six contests reach overtime.
The underdogs have had a fighting chance this season, and we're almost assured to see more upsets in Week 6. Below, you'll find a look at our favorite longshots to bet against the spread and why they're worth targeting at the early-week lines.
Chicago Bears +2.5 Versus Minnesota Vikings
Chicago has found an offensive spark over the past two weeks, thanks to some terrific play by quarterback Justin Fields and wideout D.J. Moore. Last week, Fields torched the Washington Commanders to the tune of 282 yards and four touchdowns.
While Chicago won't have running back Khalil Herbert, who is expected to miss time with an ankle injury, Fields and Moore should be able to find space against a lackluster Vikings secondary.
Minnesota ranks 21st in yards per pass attempt allowed and has surrendered nine passing touchdowns.
The Vikings are facing a lost season at 1-4 and may soon shift their focus to the 2024 draft. Minnesota won't actively try to lose to its divisional foe, but pulling away will be hard without the Vikings' best player.
"The Vikings plan to place WR Justin Jefferson on injured reserve because of the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to Kansas City, per sources," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Don't be shocked if Minnesota falls to 1-5 this weekend.
New York Jets +7 Versus Philadelphia Eagles
Should the Philadelphia Eagles win this game? Absolutely. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is still playing too inconsistently to fully take advantage of an Eagles secondary that has struggled to contain opposing receivers (25th in passing yards allowed).
However, the Eagles remain an up-and-down undefeated team, with three of their five wins coming by one score.
New York's defense hasn't been as dominant as it was a year ago, but it has enough talent to prevent Philadelphia from pulling away. Now that the Jets have fully unleashed running back Breece Hall, they should be able to string together some drives and keep the ball out of Jalen Hurts' hands.
This game could be very similar to Philadelphia's Week 1 outing against the New England Patriots—a game Philly won by only five points.
It's hard to envision the Jets handing the Eagles their first loss of the season, especially with guard Alijah Vera-Tucker out for the year with a torn Achilles. Philly's pass rush should generate enough disruption to avoid the upset, but the Jets can keep this a one-score game at home.
Los Angeles Chargers +2 Versus Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, but linebacker Micah Parsons doesn't believe that San Francisco is truly the better team.
"I think we're the same caliber playoff team," he told reporters after the game.
Sorry, but no. Dallas has looked fantastic at times and awful at others. With players too focused on being taken seriously, the Cowboys are ripe for an upset against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers haven't played like legitimate title contenders this season, but they've been good at putting points on the board (27.5 per game). Dallas' struggles in the red zone—it has a 36.8-percent conversion rate, according to Pro Football Reference—presents a massive issue in what could be an offensive battle.
Los Angeles will have home-field advantage, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore—who held the same position with Dallas last year—will know how to attack the Cowboys' weaknesses.
With an extra week to prepare, the Chargers stand a good chance of sending Dallas into its bye week on a two-game skid.
