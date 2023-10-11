NFL Odds Week 6: Top Longshots to Bet Against the Spread

2 of 3

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Should the Philadelphia Eagles win this game? Absolutely. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is still playing too inconsistently to fully take advantage of an Eagles secondary that has struggled to contain opposing receivers (25th in passing yards allowed).



However, the Eagles remain an up-and-down undefeated team, with three of their five wins coming by one score.



New York's defense hasn't been as dominant as it was a year ago, but it has enough talent to prevent Philadelphia from pulling away. Now that the Jets have fully unleashed running back Breece Hall, they should be able to string together some drives and keep the ball out of Jalen Hurts' hands.



This game could be very similar to Philadelphia's Week 1 outing against the New England Patriots—a game Philly won by only five points.

