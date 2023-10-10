Report: Deshaun Watson Day-to-Day With Rotator Cuff Injury Ahead of Browns vs. 49ers

Report: Deshaun Watson Day-to-Day With Rotator Cuff Injury Ahead of Browns vs. 49ersOctober 10, 2023
Nick Cammett/Getty Images
The Cleveland Browns may be without one of their best players on Sunday against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is considered day-to-day with a rotator cuff contusion, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He did not practice on Monday and his status is considered to be determined.
