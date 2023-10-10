Lions HC: Amon-Ra St. Brown Has 'Pretty Good' Chance to Return from Injury vs. Bucs

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says he expects wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown to play in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite an abdomen injury.

"I feel pretty good about the possibility of him playing this week," Campbell said Tuesday on 97.1-WXYT FM, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "I think it's certainly more than questionable, I think it's closer to probable at this point. We'll see how this week goes."

St. Brown sat out the Lions' Week 5 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Josh Reynolds led the team in receiving with St. Brown out, catching four balls for 76 yards and a touchdown.

St. Brown has been one of the NFL's best underneath receivers since his arrival in 2021. He compiled 26 receptions for 331 yards and two touchdowns through the Lions' first four games, putting him on pace for a second straight 1,000-yard receiving season.

Detroit is off to a promising 4-1 start as the team looks to win its first division championship since 1993. To put that in perspective, the Lions' division was then called the NFC Central and there were only 28 NFL teams.

Suffice it to say the city of Detroit is hungry for a winner, and St. Brown's continued health will be paramount to that effort.