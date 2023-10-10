Cowboys' Jerry Jones Backs Dak Prescott: We Have a QB 'That Can Get Us There'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jerry Jones is not wavering in his belief in Dak Prescott.

The Dallas Cowboys owner expressed faith in his quarterback following Prescott's three-interception performance in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

"Make no mistake about it, we have a quarterback that can get us there," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.

Prescott certainly did not look the part Sunday night, turning the ball over three times on just 24 pass attempts as the 49ers dominated the Cowboys on both sides of the ball. The turnover issues that plagued Prescott throughout the 2022 season reared their head at the worst possible time after he began this season with only one pick in his first 136 pass attempts.

"Didn't see it coming," Prescott told reporters after the loss. "Put everything into this, and got punched in the mouth. It was humbling a couple weeks ago against Arizona. But this may be the most humbling game I've ever been a part of. Felt good about the preparation, felt good about everything honestly coming into this game and they beat us in every aspect."

The Cowboys opened with one of the NFL's easiest schedules, beating up on the Giants, Jets and Patriots while also laying an egg in a Week 3 loss to the Cardinals. Sunday's game in San Francisco was the first actual test of Dallas' season and a chance to get back at the team that eliminated them the last two postseason.

The Cowboys failed miserably.

The 49ers scored on their opening drive and never looked back, accounting for 421 total yards of offense and holding possession for more than 37 minutes. Brock Purdy threw for 252 yards and four touchdowns, while running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason both got in the end zone.

Prescott is set to have a $59.5 million cap hit in the 2024 season, the final year of his four-year, $160 million deal. The Cowboys will almost certainly have to extend Prescott next offseason to lower his cap hold, or they could designate him a post-June 1 cut/trade and save $34 million for next season.