Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters
Does the return of Cooper Kupp signal the return to "must start" status of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford?
It is a question all fantasy managers should be exploring entering a Week 6 that could be pivotal in leagues.
Should they start or sit the Super Bowl-winning QB, what should they do with Raheem Mostert given the breakout of De'Von Achane, and is this the week Rachaad White looks like the RB1 that some expected him to be for Tampa Bay?
Find out with this preview of the week to come in fantasy.
All stats per FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Sit: Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders
Jahan Dotson has struggled to make the impact in season two that he did as a rookie, his catches down as a result of quarterback Sam Howell finding Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel more consistently than the sophomore wideout.
He is even one reception behind tight end Logan Thomas at this point and is solidly the fourth-most productive receiver on the team.
It is not a spot anyone expected the Penn State export to be in at this point, hoping that a full offseason of developing chemistry with his young quarterback would create a pair that can fuel Washington to success for years to come.
There is still plenty of time for that to happen but that does not mean fantasy managers should sacrifice their weekly match-ups waiting for it to.
Dotson has averaged four fantasy points per game this season.
You read that correctly: four.
There will be opportunities for receivers to make plays against a fairly middle-of-the-pack pass defense for Atlanta, but expect those targets to go to the aforementioned McLaurin or Samuel. Maybe even Thomas.
Until Howell and Dotson display their connection more frequently and consistently, the second-year receiver cannot be trusted as a tried and true No. 1.
Or even No. 2 at this point.
Start: Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
One would assume that the emergence of De'Von Achane would hurt the production of Raheem Mostert but all the veteran back did in Week 5 was carry the ball 10 times for 65 yards and a score. He tacked on two receptions for 13 yards.
Mostert still has elite speed and considering the fact that the Dolphins are putting up big numbers in bunches across the board, he is nearly a lock to benefit your team.
The Carolina Panthers are the fifth-worst defense in the league against the run, allowing 4.9 yards a carry and a league-worst nine touchdowns.
Following reports from Ian Rappoport and Tom Pelissero that Achane is dealing with a knee injury that will keep him sidelined, Mostert's value increases exponentially.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> rookie sensation De'Von Achane is week-to-week going forward. It shouldn't be a prolonged absence for the player with 460 yards and 5 TDs already. <a href="https://t.co/gGvy7t9Aq3">https://t.co/gGvy7t9Aq3</a>
He is a must-start, for the most explosive offense, against a hapless Panthers team struggling mightily early in head coach Frank Reich's first season.
Sit: Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rachaad White has struggled to develop into that RB1 that many fantasy owners hoped he would be when they selected him early in their drafts.
White is averaging just 8.3 fantasy points through five weeks, has not rushed for more than 100 yards yet, and has just one touchdown to this point. Sure, the Buccaneers are 3-1 but White has yet to become a legitimate fantasy starter.
That will not change this week as Tampa Bay battles an incoming Detroit Lions team with momentum and confidence on their side, not to mention a defense allowing just 10.1 fantasy points to opposing backs.
The first-place Lions are allowing just 68.4 yards per game according to StatMuse and with White's struggles to gain traction to this point in the season, that bodes well for a suddenly smothering Detroit defense.
There may be plays to be made out of the backfield for the Buccaneers but expect White to stay under 100 yards of total offense and, more importantly, in single digits in terms of fantasy points.
Sit him and start a back with a more favorable match-up this week.
Start: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
The best wide receiver in football is back in Cooper Kupp, skyrocketing Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's fantasy appeal.
The future Hall of Famer was already having a strong year, thanks to the contributions of rookie Puka Nacua and third-year man Tutu Atwell, but the return of Kupp was evident in Stafford's performance against the Eagles in Week 5.
He probably would have had an even better day than his 21-37 for 222 yards and two touchdowns had it not been for strong second-half play from the Philly pass rush.
Against Arizona, he and the Rams passing offense should thrive.
The Cardinals have given up 1257 yards through five games this season, the fifth-worst in the NFL. They are also tied for sixth-worst with eight touchdowns through the air. Opposing quarterbacks are completing 72 percent of their passes and have thrown just four interceptions.
They are also giving up 21.8 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, per FantasyPros.
Even if he was not having the type of season that he is, Stafford would likely thrive against the Cards' sieve-like defense.
If the Rams offensive line can block what is a solid pass rush for Arizona, Stafford is a guy with the potential, and weapons, to win you this week's match-up.