Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters

Jahan Dotson has struggled to make the impact in season two that he did as a rookie, his catches down as a result of quarterback Sam Howell finding Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel more consistently than the sophomore wideout.



He is even one reception behind tight end Logan Thomas at this point and is solidly the fourth-most productive receiver on the team.



It is not a spot anyone expected the Penn State export to be in at this point, hoping that a full offseason of developing chemistry with his young quarterback would create a pair that can fuel Washington to success for years to come.



There is still plenty of time for that to happen but that does not mean fantasy managers should sacrifice their weekly match-ups waiting for it to.



Dotson has averaged four fantasy points per game this season.



You read that correctly: four.



There will be opportunities for receivers to make plays against a fairly middle-of-the-pack pass defense for Atlanta, but expect those targets to go to the aforementioned McLaurin or Samuel. Maybe even Thomas.



Until Howell and Dotson display their connection more frequently and consistently, the second-year receiver cannot be trusted as a tried and true No. 1.

