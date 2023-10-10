Justin Jefferson Rumors: Vikings WR 'Long Shot' to Play vs. Bears amid Injury

David Berding/Getty Images

After missing the majority of the fourth quarter Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, it seems like a "long shot" that superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be able to suit up in Week 6 due to a hamstring injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported that Jefferson has sought out a second opinion regarding the situation and that there is still no confirmed timetable for how long he'll be out.

Jefferson exited the game with three catches for 28 yards.

Jefferson appeared to tweak his hamstring while running a route in the fourth quarter and slipped to the ground midway through it. He hobbled off to the sideline and didn't return to the game as the Vikings wound up losing 27-20.

The third-year wideout is without question the most important player on Minnesota's offense and one of the most important in the entire league, widely recognized as the best wideout in football at the moment.

And that's why the Vikings can't rush him back too soon. Even if they need to protect him from himself.

"I think there will probably be a couple different opinions on it, but we've got to get the MRI of it and take look and find out exactly what it is, where it is, if there's any other factors that go into it and determine what the best decision for him to get him back to 100 percent as fast as possible," coach Kevin O'Connell said. "He's down today. He obviously is one of the most ultra-competitors I've ever met, and shoot, he was trying to go back in the game as it was yesterday.

"So we're gonna have to medically make a good decision and help kind of almost protect him from himself a little bit in a way where we've got to take care of him and get him back to 100 percent."

Following Sunday's games, Jefferson has the third-most receiving yards in the NFL with 571, trailing only the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (651) and the Rams' Puka Nacua (572).

Without Jefferson, Kirk Cousins and the rest of the Vikings' offense will rely heavier on tight end T.J. Hockenson and rookie receiver Jordan Addison in the passing game.

Addison has been particularly impressive, racking up 249 yards and three touchdowns over his first five games.