Colts' Anthony Richardson Will Miss 'Some Time' with Shoulder Injury, Steichen Says

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will miss "some time" due to the shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Steichen added it was too early to rule out placing Richardson on injured reserve, which would leave him unavailable for at least four games. The first-round draft pick is nursing a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder.

