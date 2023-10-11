Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 6

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 6October 11, 2023
We're now five weeks into the 2023 fantasy football season, and it's already been a whirlwind of emotions. A dizzying rollercoaster of ups-and-downs.
At quarterback, the two highest scorers are names you'd expect: Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. What no one expected was that Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers would be joining them in the top 10.
At running back, two backs from the same team rank inside the top three, although an injury to one has put a damper on what could have been the thrill ride of the year. At wide receiver, we got one superstar back on the field in Week 5, just in time to lose another. Meanwhile, the highest-scoring tight end is a rookie.
Injuries are sidelining stars left and right. Others have been massive disappointments. Fantasy managers are already scrambling to keep their footing in a landscape that seemingly changes by the second.
We're here to help you maintain your bearings and keep your team on the path to the playoffs by providing position-by-position rankings for PPR leagues, some matchups to exploit and avoid, and a list of the top 100 players overall.
Quarterbacks
For most of the 2023 season, fantasy managers with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow have been displeased. Hobbled by an injured calf, Burrow ranked 31st in fantasy points at the position through four weeks.
But in Week 5, fantasy managers were afforded a glimpse of the Burrow whom they thought they were drafting over the summer. Granted, it came against an Arizona Cardinals defense that no one is going to confuse with the 1985 Bears, but despite being without wide receiver Tee Higgins, Burrow still threw for 317 yards and three scores, which landed him inside the top 10 for the week.
It wasn't a massive stat line. But compared to his first four outings, it was a massive step in the right direction.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (at CHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,100]
Cousins had a relatively modest stat line against the Kansas City Chiefs (284 passing yards, two touchdowns), and he's going to be without top wideout Justin Jefferson for at least the next four weeks. But no team in the NFC has allowed more yards per game through the air than the Bears.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (at LAC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]
Coming off a three-interception debacle against the San Francisco 49ers, the notion of starting Prescott probably isn't too appealing. But if Prescott can't make hay against the Chargers' 32nd-ranked pass defense, then it's never going to happen.
BAD MATCHUPS
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (vs. NO) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]
Stroud has been quite the pleasant surprise for both the Texans and fantasy managers so far this season, breaking the NFL record for pass attempts to start a career without an interception. But the Saints are quietly fielding a top-five pass defense in 2023.
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns (vs. SF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]
If you watched any of Sunday night's flattening of the Dallas Cowboys, then that's all the explanation you need for why Watson is a shaky fantasy start this week. San Francisco ranks among the bottom five teams in the league in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks.
SLEEPER
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (at MIA) [DraftKIngs DFS Value: $5,100]
Young is coming off his best fantasy outing of the season, having thrown for 247 yards and three touchdowns against the Detroit Lions. The Miami Dolphins have been a top-10 fantasy matchup for quarterbacks this season, and there's approximately a 352 percent chance the Panthers will be playing from behind.
WEEK 6 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. DEN)
2. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NYG)
3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at NYJ)
4. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. CAR)
5. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. TEN)
6. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. DAL)
7. Justin Fields, CHI (vs. MIN)
8. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. IND)
9. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. SEA)
10. Jared Goff, DET (at TB)
11. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at CHI)
12. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. AZ)
13. Geno Smith, SEA (at CIN)
14. Brock Purdy, SF (at CLE)
15. Dak Prescott, DAL (at LAC)
16. Deshaun Watson, CLE (vs. SF) [INJURED]
17. C.J. Stroud, HOU (vs. NO)
18. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. DET)
19. Josh Dobbs, AZ (at LAR)
20. Russell Wilson, DEN (at KC)
21. Sam Howell, WAS (at ATL)
22. Derek Carr, NO (at HOU)
23. Gardner Minshew, IND (at JAX)
24. Bryce Young, CAR (at MIA)
25. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. BAL)
26. Jimmy Garoppolo, LV (vs. NE)
27. Zach Wilson, NYJ (vs. PHI)
28. Desmond Ridder, ATL (vs. WAS)
29. Mac Jones, NE (at LV)
30. Tyrod Taylor, NYG (at BUF)
Running Backs
There was good news and bad news for fantasy managers in Indianapolis last week.
After missing the first month of the 2023 season, Jonathan Taylor of the Colts was back on the field last week, fresh off signing a three-year, $42 million contract extension. The bad news is that Taylor saw limited action, carrying the ball just six times for 18 yards.
Taylor's limited snap count opened the door for Zack Moss to have a huge game against the Tennessee Titans. He finished with 23 carries for a career-high 165 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Moss ranks among the top five running backs in the NFL in PPR points per game this season. But the Colts aren't paying Taylor $14 million per season to play second fiddle. The carry share should tilt more toward Taylor in Week 6, and even more so in Week 7.
Once Taylor is 100 percent, it will be Moss playing second fiddle—provided he isn't traded.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins (vs. CAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]
Rookie De'Von Achane has stolen the headlines of late, and rightly so. But the young speedster picked up a knee injury last week against the Giants, which could set Mostert up for a featured back role against a Panthers team that ranks 26th in the league in run defense.
Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. DEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]
Pacheco has been solid for the Chiefs this season, averaging 4.6 yards per carry and almost 85 scrimmage yards per game. If there's anything we've learned the past few weeks, it's that starting running backs against the Denver Broncos is a good idea.
BAD MATCHUPS
Breece Hall, New York Jets (vs. PHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]
Last week against the Broncos, Hall set a new career high with 177 rushing yards on 22 carries. That big game came against the NFL's worst run defense. But in Week 6, Hall draws a Philadelphia Eagles team surrendering a league-low 61.2 yards per game on the ground.
Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. DET) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]
It doesn't get talked about as much as it should, but the biggest reason why the Detroit Lions are 4-1 is a defense that is light-years better than it was last season. That includes against the run, as Detroit has given up only 68.4 rushing yards per contest in 2023.
SLEEPER
Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos (at KC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]
McLaughlin had a good game Sunday against the New York Jets, turning 12 touches into 89 total yards and finding the end zone for the second week in a row. The Chiefs aren't a great fantasy matchup for running backs, but there's potential here for some serious garbage-time production.
WEEK 6 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at CLE)
2. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. WAS)
3. Tony Pollard, DAL (at LAC)
4. Alvin Kamara, NO (at HOU)
5. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. SEA)
6. Travis Etienne, JAX (vs. IND)
7. Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. CAR)
8. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. DAL) [INJURED]
9. David Montgomery, DET (at TB)
10. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. NE)
11. Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. DEN)
12. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. BAL)
13. D'Andre Swift, PHI (at NYJ)
14. Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. AZ)
15. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (at ATL)
16. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. PHI)
17. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (at CIN)
18. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at BUF) [INJURED]
19. James Cook, BUF (vs. NYG)
20. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at JAX)
21. Alexander Mattison, MIN (at CHI)
22. Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. NO)
23. Jaleel McLaughlin, DEN (at KC)
24. Miles Sanders, CAR (at MIA)
25. Rachaad White, TB (vs. DET)
26. Zack Moss, IND (at JAX)
27. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at LV)
28. Jerome Ford, CLE (vs. SF)
29. Gus Edwards, BAL (at TEN)
30. Emari Demercado, AZ (at LAR)
31. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. WAS)
32. Justice Hill, BAL (vs. TEN)
33. Tyjae Spears, TEN (vs. BAL)
34. Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. DEN)
35. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at NYJ)
36. Antonio Gibson, WAS (at ATL)
37. Kendre Miller, NO (at HOU)
38. Joshua Kelley, LAC (vs. DAL)
39. Cam Akers, MIN (at CHI)
40. Samaje Perine, DEN (at KC)
41. Roschon Johnson, CHI (vs. MIN)
42. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (at CIN)
43. Ezekiel Elliott, NE (at LV)
44. Matt Breida, NYG (at BUF)
45. Dalvin Cook, NYJ (vs. PHI)
46. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at MIA)
47. Tank Bigsby, JAX (vs. IND)
48. Jordan Mason, SF (at CLE)
49. D'Onta Foreman, CHI (vs. MIN)
50. Rico Dowdle, DAL (at LAC)
Wide Receivers
Sometimes, the fantasy gods can be cruel.
The 4 p.m. ET slate Sunday opened with some great news for fantasy managers: the return of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. In his first game action of the season, Kupp paced the team with a dozen targets and caught eight passes for 118 yards.
Better yet, his return didn't wreck Puka Nacua's fantasy value. Nacua received 11 targets of his own, reeling in seven for 71 yards and a score.
There were smiles all around... right up until the second half of the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs.
Not only did Justin Jefferson have by far his worst game of the season (three catches for 28 yards), but he injured his hamstring late and did not return. The Vikings plan to place Jefferson on injured reserve, so he'll miss at least the next four games.
The fantasy gods giveth, and the fantasy gods taketh away.
GOOD MATCHUPS
DJ Moore, Chicago Bears (vs. MIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]
Moore is fresh off a monstrous performance against the Washington Commanders in which he hauled in eight passes for a career-high 230 yards and three touchdowns. The Vikings are 22nd in pass defense and have allowed the third-most PPR points to receivers in 2023.
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets (vs. PHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]
Quarterback play remains a major concern for Wilson's fantasy value, but the matchup with the Eagles isn't so much. Philly allowed those big games from Kupp and Nacua, and the Eagles have been a plus matchup for receivers all season long.
BAD MATCHUPS
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints (at HOU) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]
Olave's fantasy managers were bailed out of a low reception and yardage day by a score in Week 5. This week, he squares off against a Houston secondary that has been surprisingly stingy this season, allowing the fourth-fewest PPR points to opposing wide receivers.
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers (at CLE) [DraftKIngs DFS Value: $6,100]
With a healthy Brandon Aiyuk back on the field, it's clear that he (not Samuel) is the preferred target of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. On top of that, Samuel faces a Browns defense that leads the league in both pass defense and fantasy points allowed to wide receivers.
SLEEPER
Trenton Irwin, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. SEA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,300]
With Tee Higgins (ribs) on the shelf last week against the Cardinals, Irwin quietly saw 10 targets and caught eight passes for 60 yards. No team in the NFL has allowed more PPR fantasy points to wide receivers this season than the Seahawks.
WEEK 6 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
1. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. SEA)
2. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. CAR)
3. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. NYG)
4. Davante Adams, LV (vs. NE) [INJURED]
5. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. AZ)
6. A.J. Brown, PHI (at NYJ)
7. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at LAC)
8. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. DAL)
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at TB) [INJURED]
10. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. CAR)
11. Calvin Ridley, JAX (vs. IND)
12. DJ Moore, CHI (vs. MIN)
13. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. PHI)
14. Mike Evans, TB (vs. DET)
15. Chris Olave, NO (at HOU)
16. DeVonta Smith, PHI (at NYJ)
17. DK Metcalf, SEA (at CIN)
18. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at CLE)
19. Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. AZ)
20. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (vs. BAL)
21. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at JAX)
22. Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. SF)
23. Marquise Brown, AZ (at LAR)
24. Jordan Addison, MIN (at CHI)
25. Terry McLaurin, WAS (at ATL)
26. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. DET)
27. Tyler Lockett, SEA (at CIN)
28. Deebo Samuel, SF (at CLE)
29. Adam Thielen, CAR (at MIA)
30. Christian Kirk, JAX (vs. IND)
31. Nico Collins, HOU (vs. NO)
32. Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at KC)
33. Jakobi Meyers, LV (vs. NE)
34. Zay Flowers, BAL (vs. TEN)
35. Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. NYG)
36. Michael Thomas, NO (at HOU)
37. Drake London, ATL (vs. WAS)
38. Joshua Palmer, LAC (vs. DAL)
39. K.J. Osborn, MIN (at CHI)
40. Josh Reynolds, DET (at TB)
41. Jahan Dotson, WAS (at ATL)
42. Courtland Sutton, DEN (at KC)
43. Brandin Cooks, DAL (at LAC)
44. Trenton Irwin, CIN (vs. SEA)
45. Skyy Moore, KC (vs. DEN)
46. Curtis Samuel, WAS (at ATL)
47. DJ Chark, CAR (at MIA)
48. Kendrick Bourne, NE (at LV)
49. Tutu Atwell, LAR (vs. AZ)
50. Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. SEA)
51. Josh Downs, IND (at JAX)
52. Jameson Williams, DET (at TB)
53. Kadarius Toney, KC (vs. DEN)
54. Elijah Moore, CLE (vs. SF)
55. Michael Wilson, AZ (at LAR)
56. Allen Lazard, NYJ (vs. PHI)
57. Rashee Rice, KC (vs. DEN)
58. Michael Gallup, DAL (at LAC)
59. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, TEN (vs. BAL)
60. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. DEN)
Tight Ends
It's been a rough year at tight end for the most part. Five weeks into the 2023 season, the No. 1 option at the position isn't Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs or Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens. It's Detroit Lions rookie Sam LaPorta, just like we all expected.
However, Week 5 at least brought with it sightings of a pair of players who were drafted to be weekly starters. In Los Angeles, Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles had far and away his best week of the season, hauling in eight of nine targets for 117 yards and a touchdown. The score was his first of the season, and Goedert had more receiving yards in Week 5 than he did in his first four games combined.
In Atlanta, the equivalent of a fantasy football unicorn was spotted. Over the first four games of 2023, Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons had 11 catches total. Against the Texans, he made seven catches for 87 yards.
That's right, kids. Kyle Pitts is real.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals (at LAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]
Ertz hasn't been piling up the yardage, as his average depth of target this season is approximately 11 inches. Kidding aside, Ertz has six catches in three of five games this season and gets a favorable fantasy matchup for tight ends this week with the Rams.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (at NYJ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]
Who's up for a Goedert double-dip? Perhaps last week's outburst will serve as a reminder that the Eagles have a dangerous weapon in Goedert. Through five games, no team in the NFL has allowed more fantasy points to tight ends than the Jets.
BAD MATCHUPS
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans (vs. NO) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]
Schultz had far and away the best game of his Texans tenure against the Falcons last week, reeling in seven of 10 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown. A repeat won't be easy, though, as no team has allowed fewer PPR points to tight ends this year than the Saints.
Darren Waller, New York Giants (at BUF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]
Waller's fantasy managers don't need to be reminded that the Giants offense has been a mess in 2023. Frankly, things probably can't get worse with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. But the Bills are also one of the worst fantasy matchups for tight ends this season, allowing the third-fewest PPR points to the position.
SLEEPER
Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks (at CIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000]
Fant hasn't been a big part of the Seahawks offense this year, although a long catch-and-run made him the team's leading receiver in Week 4's blowout win over the New York Giants. Now the Seahawks face a Cincinnati Bengals team that has allowed the fourth-most PPR points to tight ends in 2023.
WEEK 6 TIGHT END RANKINGS
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. DEN) [INJURED]
2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at CHI)
3. Sam LaPorta, DET (at TB)
4. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. TEN)
5. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at NYJ)
6. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. IND)
7. George Kittle, SF (at CLE)
8. Logan Thomas, WAS (at ATL)
9. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. WAS)
10. Darren Waller, NYG (at BUF)
11. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. MIN)
12. Zach Ertz, AZ (at LAR)
13. Hunter Henry, NE (at LV)
14. Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. NO)
15. Jake Ferguson, DAL (at LAC)
16. Cade Otton, TB (vs. DET)
17. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. AZ)
18. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (vs. PHI)
19. Hayden Hurst, CAR (at MIA)
20. Noah Fant, SEA (at CIN)
21. Jonnu Smith, ATL (vs. WAS)
22. David Njoku, CLE (vs. SF)
23. Gerald Everett, LAC (vs. DEN)
24. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (vs. BAL)
25. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. NYG)
26. Taysom Hill, NO (at HOU)
27. Kylen Granson, IND (at JAX)
28. Foster Moreau, NO (at HOU)
29. Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. NYG)
30. Mike Gesicki, NE (at LV)
Kickers and Defenses
The San Francisco 49ers were apparently in a message-sending mood last week.
In a matchup billed as a meeting between two of the NFL's top defenses, one showed up. While the Cowboys were scorched for over 400 yards of offense, 42 points and four Brock Purdy touchdown passes, the 49ers completely shut down Dak Prescott and the Dallas defense.
The Cowboys were held under 200 yards of offense and managed only eight first downs the entire game. Dallas scored just 10 points, allowed three sacks and turned the ball over four times. It wasn't the best defensive effort of the week in fantasy football, though. The New Orleans Saints' shutout of the hapless New England Patriots captured that honor.
But the Niners turned what appeared to be an unfavorable matchup into a top-five fantasy stat line, and they made their way into the top 10 for the season as a result.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (vs. WAS)
This isn't just a matter of Washington's defense struggling, although allowing 40 points to the Bears is horrific. But the Commanders also lead the NFL in fantasy points allowed to kickers.
Las Vegas Raiders Defense (at NE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900]
The Raiders are fifth-lowest-scoring defense in fantasy football. But if any offense can make even a bad defense look good, it's a New England Patriots team that has scored three points over the last two weeks combined.
BAD MATCHUPS
Matt Gay, Indianapolis Colts (at JAX)
Gay has a few things working against him this week. Anthony Richardson's shoulder injury casts some doubt over the Colts' offense, and the Jacksonville Jaguars rank toward the bottom of the NFL in fantasy points given up to kickers.
New Orleans Saints Defense (at HOU) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,300]
The Saints are coming off a fantastic performance against the Patriots that included a defensive touchdown, two sacks and three takeaways. However, the Houston Texans are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing defenses with rookie signal-caller C.J. Stroud at the helm.
SLEEPER
New England Patriots Defense (vs. LV) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,600]
The Patriots were fantasy football's No. 1 defense last season. Now, after allowing 67 points over the past two games, they are barely clinging to "sleeper" status. Still, the Raiders have been a top-10 matchup for defenses this season, and things in New England eventually have to improve... right?
WEEK 6 KICKER RANKINGS
1. Jake Elliott, PHI (at NYJ)
2. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (at LAC)
3. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. TEN)
4. Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. NE)
5. Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. WAS)
6. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. NYG)
7. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. DEN)
8. Brett Maher, LAR (vs. AZ)
9. Jason Myers, SEA (at CIN)
10. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. SEA)
11. Jake Moody, SF (at CLE)
12. Matt Gay, IND (at JAX)
13. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. NO)
14. Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. CAR)
15. Greg Joseph, MIN (at CHI)
16. Brandon McManus, JAX (vs. IND)
17. Matt Prater, AZ (at LAR)
18. Nick Folk, TEN (vs. BAL)
19. Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs. DAL)
20. Joey Slye, WAS (at ATL)
21. Riley Patterson, DET (at TB)
22. Eddy Pineiro, CAR (at MIA)
23. Blake Grupe, NO (at HOU)
24. Chase McLaughlin, TB (vs. DET)
25. Dustin Hopkins, CLE (vs. SF)
WEEK 6 DEFENSE RANKINGS
1. San Francisco 49ers (at CLE)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (at NYJ)
3. Buffalo Bills (vs. NYG)
4. Detroit Lions (at TB)
5. Baltimore Ravens (vs. TEN)
6. Miami Dolphins (vs. CAR)
7. Dallas Cowboys (at LAC)
8. New Orleans Saints (at HOU)
9. Seattle Seahawks (at CIN)
10. Kansas City Chiefs (vs. DEN)
11. Houston Texans (vs. NO)
12. New England Patriots (at LV)
13. Atlanta Falcons (vs. WAS)
14. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. SEA)
15. New York Jets (vs. PHI)
16. Washington Commanders (at ATL)
17. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. IND)
18. Las Vegas Raiders (vs. NE)
19. Los Angeles Rams (vs. AZ)
20. Indianapolis Colts (at JAX)
21. Cleveland Browns (vs. SF)
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. DET)
23. Minnesota Vikings (at CHI)
24. Tennessee Titans (vs. BAL)
25. Arizona Cardinals (at LAR)
Top 100 Players Overall
Before we get to the top-100 players overall in PPR leagues (a list that can help with "flex" decisions), it's time for the weekly caveats and friendly tip.
The first caveat is the same as always: There are no quarterbacks on this list. If your league has a "superflex" spot and you have a top-20 quarterback on the bench, he should probably go in that spot. Quarterbacks score more and more consistently on average. That's just the way it goes.
The second caveat is that we're into the bye weeks. The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers are off in Week 6, so sadly, we won't be able to watch Najee Harris fall forward for 1-2 yards eight times this week.
Finally, it's easy to get frustrated this time of year if a team isn't performing, whether it's due to injuries or players just not meeting expectations. If you're 2-3, 1-4 or even (heaven forbid) 0-5, it may feel like the season is already over.
To be fair, those latter two are deep holes to climb out of. But every win you notch inches you one step closer to getting back in it. So don't think about your record. Focus on that win.
Take advantage of the high waiver priority that having a lousy team nets you in some leagues. Use depth at one position to fill a hole at another in a trade, even if it means giving away one of your best players.
Stay active. Don't get discouraged. And relax.
There's still a long way to go.
WEEK 6 TOP 100 PLAYERS OVERALL
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (at CLE)
2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (vs. SEA)
3. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (vs. CAR)
4. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. NYG)
5. Davante Adams, WR, LV (vs. NE) [INJURED]
6. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL (vs. WAS)
7. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. AZ)
8. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (at NYJ)
9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at LAC)
10. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (at LAC)
11. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. DAL)
12. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at HOU)
13. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (at TB) [INJURED]
14. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. SEA)
15. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (vs. CAR)
16. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, JAX (vs. IND)
17. Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA (vs. CAR)
18. Calvin Ridley, WR, JAX (vs. IND)
19. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. DAL) [INJURED]
20. DJ Moore, WR, CHI (vs. MIN)
21. David Montgomery, RB, DET (at TB)
22. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. NE)
23. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. DEN) [INJURED]
24. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (vs. PHI)
25. Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. DET)
26. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (vs. DEN)
27. Chris Olave, WR, NO (at HOU)
28. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. BAL)
29. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (at NYJ)
30. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at CIN)
31. D'Andre Swift, RB, PHI (at NYJ)
32. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at CLE)
33. Puka Nacua, WR, LAR (vs. AZ)
34. Kyren Williams, RB, LAR (vs. AZ)
35. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN (vs. BAL)
36. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (at CHI)
37. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS (at ATL)
38. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ (vs. PHI)
39. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at JAX)
40. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA (at CIN)
41. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (vs. SF)
42. Marquise Brown, WR, AZ (at LAR)
43. Sam LaPorta, TE, DET (at TB)
44. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN (at CHI)
45. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at BUF) [INJURED]
46. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at ATL)
47. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. TEN)
48. James Cook, RB, BUF (vs. NYG)
49. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. DET)
50. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at JAX)
51. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at CIN)
52. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (at CLE)
53. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (at CHI)
54. Adam Thielen, WR, CAR (at MIA)
55. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (at NYJ)
56. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (vs. NO)
57. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX (vs. IND)
58. Nico Collins, WR, HOU (vs. NO)
60. Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (at KC)
61. Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV (vs. NE)
62. Evan Engram, TE, JAX (vs. IND)
63. Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, DEN (at KC)
64. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL (vs. TEN)
65. Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (vs. NYG)
66. George Kittle, TE, SF (at CLE)
67. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (at HOU)
68. Miles Sanders, RB, CAR (at MIA)
69. Drake London, WR, ATL (vs. WAS)
70. Rachaad White, RB, TB (vs. DET)
71. Zack Moss, RB, IND (at JAX)
72. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (at LV)
73. Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC (vs. DAL)
74. Logan Thomas, TE, WAS (at ATL)
75. Jerome Ford, RB, CLE (vs. SF)
76. K.J. Osborn, WR, MIN (at CHI)
77. Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (at TEN)
78. Josh Reynolds, WR, DET (at TB)
79. Emari Demercado, RB, AZ (at LAR)
80. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (vs. WAS)
81. Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS (at ATL)
82. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (at KC)
83. Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL (at LAC)
84. Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (vs. WAS)
85. Trenton Irwin, WR, CIN (vs. SEA)
86. Skyy Moore, WR, KC (vs. DEN)
87. Justice Hill, RB, BAL (vs. TEN)
88. Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS (at ATL)
89. Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN (vs. BAL)
90. Darren Waller, TE, NYG (at BUF)
91. DJ Chark, WR, CAR (at MIA)
92. Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC (vs. DEN)
93. Kendrick Bourne, WR, NE (at LV)
94. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI (at NYJ)
95. Tutu Atwell, WR, LAR (vs. AZ)
96. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. SEA)
97. Josh Downs, WR, IND (at JAX)
98. Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at ATL)
99. Jameson Williams, WR, DET (at TB)
100. Kendre Miller, RB, NO (at HOU)
