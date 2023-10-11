Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 6

4 of 6

Harry How/Getty Images

It's been a rough year at tight end for the most part. Five weeks into the 2023 season, the No. 1 option at the position isn't Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs or Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens. It's Detroit Lions rookie Sam LaPorta, just like we all expected.

However, Week 5 at least brought with it sightings of a pair of players who were drafted to be weekly starters. In Los Angeles, Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles had far and away his best week of the season, hauling in eight of nine targets for 117 yards and a touchdown. The score was his first of the season, and Goedert had more receiving yards in Week 5 than he did in his first four games combined.

In Atlanta, the equivalent of a fantasy football unicorn was spotted. Over the first four games of 2023, Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons had 11 catches total. Against the Texans, he made seven catches for 87 yards.

That's right, kids. Kyle Pitts is real.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals (at LAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]

Ertz hasn't been piling up the yardage, as his average depth of target this season is approximately 11 inches. Kidding aside, Ertz has six catches in three of five games this season and gets a favorable fantasy matchup for tight ends this week with the Rams.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (at NYJ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]

Who's up for a Goedert double-dip? Perhaps last week's outburst will serve as a reminder that the Eagles have a dangerous weapon in Goedert. Through five games, no team in the NFL has allowed more fantasy points to tight ends than the Jets.

BAD MATCHUPS

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans (vs. NO) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]

Schultz had far and away the best game of his Texans tenure against the Falcons last week, reeling in seven of 10 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown. A repeat won't be easy, though, as no team has allowed fewer PPR points to tight ends this year than the Saints.

Darren Waller, New York Giants (at BUF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]

Waller's fantasy managers don't need to be reminded that the Giants offense has been a mess in 2023. Frankly, things probably can't get worse with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. But the Bills are also one of the worst fantasy matchups for tight ends this season, allowing the third-fewest PPR points to the position.

SLEEPER

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks (at CIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000]

Fant hasn't been a big part of the Seahawks offense this year, although a long catch-and-run made him the team's leading receiver in Week 4's blowout win over the New York Giants. Now the Seahawks face a Cincinnati Bengals team that has allowed the fourth-most PPR points to tight ends in 2023.

WEEK 6 TIGHT END RANKINGS

1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. DEN) [INJURED]

2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at CHI)

3. Sam LaPorta, DET (at TB)

4. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. TEN)

5. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at NYJ)

6. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. IND)

7. George Kittle, SF (at CLE)

8. Logan Thomas, WAS (at ATL)

9. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. WAS)

10. Darren Waller, NYG (at BUF)

11. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. MIN)

12. Zach Ertz, AZ (at LAR)

13. Hunter Henry, NE (at LV)

14. Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. NO)

15. Jake Ferguson, DAL (at LAC)

16. Cade Otton, TB (vs. DET)

17. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. AZ)

18. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (vs. PHI)

19. Hayden Hurst, CAR (at MIA)

20. Noah Fant, SEA (at CIN)

21. Jonnu Smith, ATL (vs. WAS)

22. David Njoku, CLE (vs. SF)

23. Gerald Everett, LAC (vs. DEN)

24. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (vs. BAL)

25. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. NYG)

26. Taysom Hill, NO (at HOU)

27. Kylen Granson, IND (at JAX)

28. Foster Moreau, NO (at HOU)

29. Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. NYG)