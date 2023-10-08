Texans' C.J. Stroud Breaks Dak Prescott's Record for Rookie Completions Without INT

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud has had an absurd start to his NFL career.

The Houston Texans rookie has now broken the all-time record for most passing attempts without an interception to start his career, surpassing the previous mark held by Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott.

Stroud, 22, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft behind only Carolina's Bryce Young, but more and more it appears he should have been the top overall selection.

Coming into Sunday, the Texans' quarterback had thrown for 1,212 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions, completing 62.3 percent of his passes while taking 11 sacks. The Texans were 2-2 in his starts.

Young, meanwhile, appeared in three games coming into Sunday, throwing for 503 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 65 percent of his passes while taking 11 sacks. The Panthers were 0-3 in his starts.

So the Texans, at least to this point, are pretty happy with their selection.

"As a rookie, I would say that he's really good because he knows when and why, which I think is rare for a rookie," offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik told reporters this week. "A lot of times—like in college, he definitely did it. Without a doubt, it showed up on his college tape."

"This is why I may want to put this defender here and it just keeps building and building," he added. "Obviously, you get in a game playing situation, and you attack specific coverages and specific defenders—he's been awesome in that regard."