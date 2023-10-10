NFL Rumors: Vikings' Justin Jefferson to Go on IR with Hamstring Injury, Out 4 Games

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson will reportedly miss at least the next four games with a hamstring injury that he suffered Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the 1-4 Vikings plan to place Jefferson on injured reserve. While the timeline for his return depends on how he responds to treatment, he must miss at least four games due to the NFL's IR rules.

Jefferson suffered a right hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of his team's 27-20 home loss to the Chiefs in Week 5. Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the injury occurred after Jefferson "stumbled while making a cut on a route."

After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said it was "still very early" to construct a timetable for Jefferson's recovery and comeback.

"We'll get him back as soon as we possibly can," O'Connell told reporters. "There won't be a better teammate in that locker room during the time [he is out]. Hopefully we have him right back this week."

The fourth-year pro has been nothing short of sensational during his time in the league. He's a three-time Pro Bowler who earned his first-ever first-team All-Pro nod last season when he caught 128 passes for 1,809 yards, both of which led the NFL.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year dropped an 88/1,400/7 stat line as a rookie before following that up with 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 scores in 2021.

This season, Jefferson has continued his dominant play with 36 catches for 571 yards and three scores in five games.