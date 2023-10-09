Scout: 'NFL Better Not Let' 49ers' Kyle Shanahan Draft Missouri WR Luther Burden III

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Could Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III be playing a prominent role in the San Francisco 49ers offense in the relatively near future?

Burden is not eligible for the NFL Draft until after the 2024 college season, but ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller said that teams are already worried about what a matchup nightmare he'd be if he linked up with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III isn't draft-eligible until 2025, but scouts are already taking note of his ability," Miller wrote. "One AFC area scout texted me during Burden's 11-catch, 149-yard day on Saturday that 'the NFL better not let Kyle Shanahan get ahold of Burden.' He's dynamic after the catch and has rare speed in the open field. Burden will be very high on our early 2025 mock drafts and rankings."

Burden has had a strong start to the 2023 NCAA season, with 54 catches for 793 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He is shattering his marks set in 2022, already eclipsing his total yards and catches, and his 11-catch, 149-yard performance in Missouri's 49-39 loss to LSU gave him some more exposure to those beyond the Tigers' fanbase.

He currently has the most receiving yards and catches in the NCAA and is a big reason why Missouri is off to a 4-1 start to the season.