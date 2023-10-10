NFL Week 6 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/Unders

NFL Week 6 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/UndersOctober 10, 2023
It's already Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, and the action will kick off on Thursday night. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos to jump-start the weekend in what is only one of a few likely Week 6 mismatches.
The Chiefs have rarely looked dominant in 2023, but the Broncos have rarely looked competent.
While not every game is going to be competitive, fans can make them a little more interesting by staking together bets to create parlays.
Here, we'll dive into some of the early Week 6 lines and craft three distinct parlays worth considering before the odds change.
Three-Game Parlay
Chiefs -10.5 versus Broncos
Dolphins -13.5 versus Panthers
Bills -14 versus Giants
For our first parlay, we're picking three games that have massive mismatch potential heading into midweek.
The Chiefs have been very good on defense, while the Broncos have been a total disaster. Kansas City is allowing an average of 301 yards and 16 points per game, while the Broncos are coughing up a league-high 451 yards and 36.2 points per contest.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense haven't been consistently great this season, but they'll get rolling against Denver. Russell Wilson and the Broncos have been too mistake-prone to keep pace.
The Carolina Panthers will also struggle to keep pace with the Miami Dolphins and their newfound league-best rushing attack. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are still dangerous, but the Dolphins can embarrass people on the ground.
With De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert leading the way, Miami is averaging 6.9 yards per carry and 186 rushing yards per game. While Achane is being evaluated for a knee injury ahead of Week 6, the Dolphins shouldn't struggle to find running room against Carolina.
The Panthers have surrendered an average of 4.9 yards per rush and aren't going to find answers for the Dolphins' balanced attack. To keep it close, Carolina will have to get its offense going, and rookie QB Bryce Young hasn't been consistent enough to believe that's possible.
Fans should expect a bounce-back game and a big win by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Buffalo got humbled by the Jacksonville Jaguars in London but will be back home to face an injured and rudderless New York Giants team.
There's a chance that New York will get tackle Andrew Thomas and running back Saquon Barkley back from injuries in this game. However, quarterback Daniel Jones is now dealing with a neck injury.
Whether it's Jones or Tyrod Taylor under center for the Giants, don't expect great quarterback play. The offensive line has been too much of a liability, and Buffalo can generate pressure.
"These last two weeks the way they have played upfront is awful, you can't play QB like this," Hall of Famer Kurt Warner posted of the Giants on X, formerly known as Twitter.
New York did notch a comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, but its four losses have come by at least 15 points.
Single-Game Parlay
Chiefs -10.5 versus Broncos
Chiefs -575 (bet $575 to win $100) to Win
Chiefs and Broncos over 49 Points
The Chiefs should win comfortably against a Broncos defense incapable of stopping even the offensively inconsistent New York Jets.
Denver may be prepared to pack it in for the 2023 season too. It has already dealt pass-rusher Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers. Other trades could be on the near horizon.
"The Broncos have gotten calls about other players on their roster as well and could be active ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline depending on how they fare over the next few weeks, according to league sources," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on Sunday.
If Denver isn't confident in its ability to win now, it's not going to have much of a chance against the Chiefs. Doubling up on Kansas City with the money line is a common-sense move at this point.
Also expect these two teams to hit the over, even at a high 49-point mark. The Chiefs have only topped that line one, a 41-10 blowout win over the Chicago Bears. However, Thursday's game could be very similar to that one.
Expect Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco and the Chiefs offense to roll Chicago. A few Denver field goals and perhaps a garbage-time touchdown or two should push this one over 50 points.
The 2023 Broncos are eerily similar to the 2022 versions, and both of Denver's games against Kansas City topped 50 points last season.
Over/Under Parlay
Chiefs and Broncos over 49 Points
Panthers and Dolphins over 48.5 Points
Vikings and Bears over 46 Points
The over in the Chiefs-Broncos matchup feels like a safe bet because of Denver's defensive deficiencies. The over in Dolphins-Panthers feels like a favorable wager because of Miami's offensive prowess.
Only the Bills and New England Patriots have truly managed to slow Miami this season, and the Dolphins are averaging 36.2 points per game. Carolina doesn't boast the defensive talent that Buffalo has and New England had before injuries to Christian Gonzalez and Matthew Judon.
It wouldn't be a total shock to see the Dolphins hit the over by themselves in this one. Three of Miami's five games have topped 50 points.
We could also have a track meet between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. While the Bears defense showed improvement in Week 5, it still isn't great. The Vikings have also struggled defensively, allowing 24.4 points per game on average.
Three of Minnesota's five games have reached 47 points, while four of Chicago's five have hit that mark.
With Justin Fields and the Bears passing attack finally showing signs of life, this could be an offensive showcase. Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4, but between Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney, there are enough explosive playmakers in this one to ratchet the scoring well into the 50s.
