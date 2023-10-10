NFL Week 6 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/Unders

1 of 3

Chiefs -10.5 versus Broncos



Dolphins -13.5 versus Panthers



Bills -14 versus Giants



For our first parlay, we're picking three games that have massive mismatch potential heading into midweek.



The Chiefs have been very good on defense, while the Broncos have been a total disaster. Kansas City is allowing an average of 301 yards and 16 points per game, while the Broncos are coughing up a league-high 451 yards and 36.2 points per contest.



Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense haven't been consistently great this season, but they'll get rolling against Denver. Russell Wilson and the Broncos have been too mistake-prone to keep pace.



The Carolina Panthers will also struggle to keep pace with the Miami Dolphins and their newfound league-best rushing attack. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are still dangerous, but the Dolphins can embarrass people on the ground.



With De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert leading the way, Miami is averaging 6.9 yards per carry and 186 rushing yards per game. While Achane is being evaluated for a knee injury ahead of Week 6, the Dolphins shouldn't struggle to find running room against Carolina.



The Panthers have surrendered an average of 4.9 yards per rush and aren't going to find answers for the Dolphins' balanced attack. To keep it close, Carolina will have to get its offense going, and rookie QB Bryce Young hasn't been consistent enough to believe that's possible.



Fans should expect a bounce-back game and a big win by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Buffalo got humbled by the Jacksonville Jaguars in London but will be back home to face an injured and rudderless New York Giants team.



There's a chance that New York will get tackle Andrew Thomas and running back Saquon Barkley back from injuries in this game. However, quarterback Daniel Jones is now dealing with a neck injury.



Whether it's Jones or Tyrod Taylor under center for the Giants, don't expect great quarterback play. The offensive line has been too much of a liability, and Buffalo can generate pressure.



"These last two weeks the way they have played upfront is awful, you can't play QB like this," Hall of Famer Kurt Warner posted of the Giants on X, formerly known as Twitter.

