Mahomes: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Playing Through Injury Is 'Why He's 1 of the Greatest'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes thought Travis Kelce reminded NFL fans of why he's special when he shook off an injury in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

"I feel like Travis had the same mindset as I do," Mahomes told reporters. "If you give him the window of he can get back in the game, he's going to be back in the game ... That's why he's one of the greatest is that he will battle through stuff like that and came back and made a lot of great catches for us."

The Chiefs announced after the first half Kelce was questionable to return after he injured his ankle. The four-time All-Pro got back on the field and made his presence felt.

His four-yard touchdown reception with 2:45 left in the third quarter put Kansas City up two scores and was ultimately the difference in the outcome. On that drive, he had four other catches for 41 yards.

Head coach Andy Reid said the team was unsure of Kelce's status after halftime but that the veteran tight end made his intentions clear.

"He said, 'Just give me a minute and I'll get this thing right,'" Reid told reporters.