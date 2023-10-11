Every MLB Team's Toughest 2023-24 Free Agency Decision

29 of 30

David Berding/Getty Images

What started as a great year for Matt Chapman in Toronto didn't quite end the same way. It's telling that he batted eighth in the Wild Card Series against the Twins.

And yet, it was because of Chapman that the Blue Jays finished in the top five of MLB in rWAR from third base. Even when his bat was on the cool side, his defense was never not reliable as he racked up 12 Defensive Runs Saved.