Final MLB Power Rankings of 2023 Regular Season

Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Opening Day: 2; High: 1; Low: 7

The Atlanta Braves spent 11 of the final 14 weeks of the season locked into the No. 1 spot in these rankings, and they have looked like the team to beat throughout the second half thanks to an absolute juggernaut of an offense.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has dominated the headlines in a historic 41-homer, 73-steal season, while Matt Olson led the majors with 54 home runs and 139 RBI. Those two joined Ozzie Albies, Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley to give the team five 30-homer players, tying the 2019 Minnesota Twins for the most in a single season.

The health of Max Fried (blister) and Charlie Morton (finger inflammation) is the big question mark heading into the postseason. The former is expected to be ready to start the NLDS, while the latter is sidelined until at least the NLCS.