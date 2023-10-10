B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Trimming the Field After Week 6

3 of 4

AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State: The good news is Travis has tossed two-plus touchdowns in all five games, and his season totals—1,317 total yards and 14 scores to one interception—look solid. The downside is Travis' production, relative to other contenders, has not commanded much attention since the victory over LSU. Nuance is key; FSU's priority is winning. But he'll need a splashy game to spark his resume. Syracuse comes to Tallahassee in Week 7.

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU: Daniels, conversely, has elite statistical measures with a problem on the team side. The dual-threat QB has racked up 1,969 passing yards and 422 on the ground with 23 touchdowns and two interceptions. However, the Tigers are 4-2, and only three players since 2000 have won a Heisman with three regular-season losses. LSU hosts Auburn this weekend.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan: Similar to Corum, McCarthy's issue is U-M's dominance. He ranks eighth nationally at 10.3 yards per throw but 97th in attempts per game. Michigan's smallest margin of victory is 25 points, so McCarthy has totaled four passes in the fourth quarter. That might not change against 2-3 Indiana on Saturday, either.