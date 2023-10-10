B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Trimming the Field After Week 6

B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Trimming the Field After Week 6October 10, 2023
In the aftermath of a lively weekend, the 2023 Heisman Trophy race has undergone a few major changes.
Most notably, thanks to an exciting win in the Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel has swapped places with Texas signal-caller Quinn Ewers as a lead contender.
Losses in Week 6 also affected the back of the field. Notre Dame's Sam Hartman and Washington State's Cameron Ward dropped noticeably, while Miami's Tyler Van Dyke and Kentucky's Ray Davis are no longer included in the tiers. They've slipped into the crowded group of those needing a perfect team finish to rejoin the conversation.
The order is subjective but based on historical factors, such as position, individual production and team success.
Tier 4: On the Edge
Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame: Losses to Ohio State and Louisville have severely impacted his candidacy. However, it's a week too soon to drop Hartman because the Fighting Irish host USC this weekend. Win that matchup with a strong showing, and he's certainly still in the mix.
Kyle McCord, QB, Ohio State: Through five games, the Buckeyes have not performed to the level of their offensive talent. McCord, nevertheless, threw for 320 yards and two scores in a victory over Maryland, and the team's 5-0 record helps him, too. Ohio State travels to Purdue this weekend before a huge matchup at home against Penn State.
Cameron Ward, QB, Washington State: While the Cougars' loss at UCLA can be overcome, that was a pretty rough day for Ward. He only completed 19-of-39 passes for 197 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Wazzu hosts Arizona on Saturday.
Tier 3: Hanging Around
Carson Beck, QB, Georgia: Beck's strongest performance of the season also happened in UGA's biggest game to date. He threw for a career-high 389 yards and four scores in a 51-13 rout of 20th-ranked Kentucky. Beck is eighth nationally with 314.3 passing yards per game.
Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia: The odds of a tight end winning the Heisman are low; it hasn't happened since 1949. But as long as Bowers keeps producing for the nation's No. 1 team, he'll be mentioned. He made seven receptions for 132 yards—his third straight 100-yard outing—and a touchdown in the win over UK. Georgia plays at Vanderbilt this weekend.
Blake Corum, RB, Michigan: Realistically, the main obstacle for Corum is the Wolverines have played too well. In six weeks, he's averaged just 13.8 carries and a decent 82.3 rushing yards per game. Yet nobody in the FBS has rushed for more scores than his 10. Michigan hosts Indiana in Week 7.
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina: Now that's more like it. Although the Tar Heels started 4-0, Maye had simply been good—and a Heisman isn't won on good. He exploded for 497 total yards during a 40-7 demolition of Syracuse, accounting for four touchdowns in the impressive win. North Carolina is preparing for a crucial ACC clash at home opposite Miami.
Drew Allar, QB, Penn State: After an idle weekend, Penn State has a nonconference clash with 1-6 Massachusetts. Once the Allar-led Nittany Lions presumably roll UMass, their focus will shift to a showdown at third-ranked Ohio State on Oct. 21.
Tier 2: Top Chasers
Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State: The good news is Travis has tossed two-plus touchdowns in all five games, and his season totals—1,317 total yards and 14 scores to one interception—look solid. The downside is Travis' production, relative to other contenders, has not commanded much attention since the victory over LSU. Nuance is key; FSU's priority is winning. But he'll need a splashy game to spark his resume. Syracuse comes to Tallahassee in Week 7.
Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU: Daniels, conversely, has elite statistical measures with a problem on the team side. The dual-threat QB has racked up 1,969 passing yards and 422 on the ground with 23 touchdowns and two interceptions. However, the Tigers are 4-2, and only three players since 2000 have won a Heisman with three regular-season losses. LSU hosts Auburn this weekend.
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan: Similar to Corum, McCarthy's issue is U-M's dominance. He ranks eighth nationally at 10.3 yards per throw but 97th in attempts per game. Michigan's smallest margin of victory is 25 points, so McCarthy has totaled four passes in the fourth quarter. That might not change against 2-3 Indiana on Saturday, either.
Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas: Although he went 31-of-37 for 346 yards, Ewers tossed two picks and Texas lost to Oklahoma. He's still a threat in the race, especially since the Longhorns—who are idle in Week 7—have a favorable remaining slate. None of their last six opponents even received a vote in the latest AP Top 25. But that also suggests Ewers' perception has a thin margin for error down the stretch.
Tier 1: The Front-Runners
Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma: Gabriel put together his signature moment over the weekend. After putting up gaudy numbers on the Sooners' comfortable path to 5-0, he threw for 285 yards, rushed for a career-high 113 and totaled two scores—including a last-minute winning pass—in the triumph over Texas. OU is idle in Week 7 before hosting UCF.
Bo Nix, QB, Oregon: Nix rested in Week 6, but Oregon certainly didn't lack focus as a clash with 5-0 Washington is up next. He enters the contest with 1,546 total yards and 16 scores to one interception.
Caleb Williams, QB, USC: In easily his worst game of the season, Williams hit 14 of 25 passes for 214 yards and one score as USC edged Arizona in three overtimes. From a Heisman view, though, it's fine. USC won, and Williams ended up totaling four touchdowns because of his three on the ground. This weekend, the Trojans play at Notre Dame.
Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington: Just like Nix, Penix had an idle weekend to prepare for Saturday's battle of Pac-12 unbeatens. He leads the nation with 401.6 offensive yards per game and has thrown 16 touchdowns to two interceptions.