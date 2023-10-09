NFL Exec: 'Hard to Pay' Dak Prescott Big Contract After Cowboys' Loss to Purdy, 49ers

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott did himself few favors Sunday night when it comes to his next contract.

Prescott went 14-of-24 for 153 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions as Dallas lost 42-10 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Referencing the performance, one NFL executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando that it's "hard to pay Dak after tonight."

A different executive was more charitable and said they didn't believe "this game by itself impacts Dak too much." The exec then conceded, however, "it could start it down a path."

Prescott is eligible for free agency in 2025, though the Cowboys are incentivized to give him a long-term extension before then since he'll count for $59.5 million against the salary cap next season.

Due to the inflationary nature of the quarterback market, you can't rule out the two-time Pro Bowler becoming the highest-paid player in the league, even if that wouldn't reflect his value on the field. His floor will likely be an average salary in the mid-$40 million range.

That's a sizable chunk of cash to pay when the jury is still out on whether Prescott can be a Super Bowl-winning QB.

Sunday's game wasn't taken in isolation because it wasn't the first time the 30-year-old failed to rise to the occasion in a big game. Plenty of fans still haven't forgotten last year's NFC divisional round, when he threw for 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in another loss to the Niners.

There's a clear risk to trading Prescott or letting him walk as a free agent because there's no guarantee his replacement would be any better. Pivoting to Trey Lance, for example, would be a massive gamble.