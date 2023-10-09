Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 49ers Loss 'May Be the Most Humbling I've Ever Been a Part Of'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys got pummeled in every phase of the game in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, with quarterback Dak Prescott calling the defeat "humbling."

"Didn't see it coming," Prescott told reporters after the game. "Put everything into it and got punched in the mouth. Called it a couple weeks ago humbling against Arizona, but this may be the most humbling I've ever been a part of. Felt good about the preparation and felt good about everything, honestly, coming into this game, matchups, and they beat us in every aspect."

Prescott threw for 153 yards and one touchdown against a season-high three interceptions. He'd come into the weekend having seemingly eradicated the turnover issues that plagued him throughout the 2022 campaign, throwing just one pick over his first 136 pass attempts.

Instead, Prescott folded in the Cowboys' highest-profile game of the season, handing the 49ers the ball once every eight pass attempts.

Not that the 49ers needed the turnovers to dominate. San Francisco efficiently carved through the vaunted Dallas defense for 421 yards and held possession for more than 37 minutes.

Brock Purdy continued to build an MVP-caliber resume by throwing for 252 yards and four touchdowns. The second-year quarterback has not thrown a pick through 136 pass attempts in 2023 and leads the NFL with an 83.7 QBR.

"I don't foresee a whole lot of winning grades coming out of this performance," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. "I think the most important thing for all of us, and I expressed it, just be accountable for what you did tonight, how you played. We've got to clean our own house up."

The game showed a clear separation between the Cowboys and 49ers, who have met in each of the last two postseasons with San Francisco coming out on top. San Francisco's +99 point differential through the first five weeks is 20 points better than any other team and 48 better than any NFC rival.

The team with the second-best point differential in the conference? The Cowboys.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones acknowledged the 49ers were Super Bowl favorites coming into the weekend.

"They are right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl but in order for them to get there they have to go by us, hopefully two times if that's the way it falls in the playoffs and we're in the playoffs, of course," Jones said on Shan & RJ on 105.3 The Fan.

"But the bottom line is you're playing the best, you don't need the game to tell you you're playing the best, but you need the game to show you how you stack up against the best."