Packers vs. Raiders Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF
October 9, 2023
The buildup to Monday Night Football will be all about Davante Adams.
The Las Vegas Raiders' top wide receiver takes on his former team, the Green Bay Packers, for the first time since leaving the NFC North franchise.
Adams should be the most popular player in DraftKings daily fantasy football contests not just because of the narrative in play, but because he is the best player on both rosters.
Adams has 198 more receiving yards than any of his Raiders teammates and he holds a 173-yard advantage over Green Bay's top pass-catcher Romeo Doubs.
DFS players need to figure out how to work in Doubs or other offensive skill position players to maximize their respective lineups around Adams.
Not rostering Adams seems like too much of a risk in this situation, so the players around him that differ from other lineups will put you in prize-winning positiosn.
Start Lineup Build with Davante Adams
Adams must reside in any of your lineups for Monday night.
The Raiders' top pass-catcher caught 21 balls on 33 targets in the last two weeks alone.
Green Bay does not have a player on its roster with 21 receptions. Doubs leads the team with 20 catches.
Adams' output soars well above the projected numbers any other wide receiver could produce inside Allegiant Stadium.
The contrarian argument is that Adams could struggle with Jaire Alexander on the outside, but the Raiders can scheme up ways for him to shake Green Bay's top defensive back.
Adams will likely reside in the captain spot in a majority of lineups, so one way to beat out others is to captain another player while Adams takes up one of the other roster spots.
Running Backs Should Be Good Top Tier Complement to Adams
Aaron Jones, Josh Jacobs and A.J. Dillon could all be good complements to Adams.
Both defenses have allowed over 100 rushing yards in three of their four games. Green Bay was gashed for 211 yards on the ground last week against the Detroit Lions.
Jacobs carries the second-highest salary in DraftKings contests behind Adams, so you would have to plug in some depth pieces if you use the Raiders' two biggest stars.
Jones and Dillon are facing a Las Vegas defense that conceded over 150 rushing yards in two of the last three contests.
Jones is expected to receive the bulk of the carries, but Dillon carries a far cheaper salary than his teammate. Jones is listed at $10,000, while Dillon sits at $4,600.
Dillon could be used as a depth piece in partnership with Adams and one of the two starting running backs to take advantage of the matchup.
Las Vegas' other running backs do not carry much value because of Jacobs' high usage, so if you are looking for an unsung depth piece from the Raiders roster, it will have to be a pass catcher.
Value Can Be Found on Both Wide Receiver Depth Charts
There are an abundance of options to choose from at wide receiver to provide lineup depth beneath Adams and a running back.
Jordan Love could spread the ball around to Doubs, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed, while Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers could pick up the targets Adams does not receiver.
Renfrow carries the cheapest salary of any of the depth pieces at $2,200. He only has 52 receiving yards this season, but he did have four targets in Week 4.
Reed may be the best value option from the Packers offense. He still had three catches for 55 yards in Watson's return to the field last week.
Watson could see an uptick in targets on Monday, and that thinking will lead to a decent roster percentage in DraftKings contests.
Reed could have a lower roster percentage because of the projected targets in the Green Bay offense, but he will still be relied on during a few drives, especially if Doubs and Watson attract more attention from the Raiders secondary.
