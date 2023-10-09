Packers vs. Raiders Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF

2 of 3

Aaron Jones, Josh Jacobs and A.J. Dillon could all be good complements to Adams.

Both defenses have allowed over 100 rushing yards in three of their four games. Green Bay was gashed for 211 yards on the ground last week against the Detroit Lions.

Jacobs carries the second-highest salary in DraftKings contests behind Adams, so you would have to plug in some depth pieces if you use the Raiders' two biggest stars.

Jones and Dillon are facing a Las Vegas defense that conceded over 150 rushing yards in two of the last three contests.

Jones is expected to receive the bulk of the carries, but Dillon carries a far cheaper salary than his teammate. Jones is listed at $10,000, while Dillon sits at $4,600.

Dillon could be used as a depth piece in partnership with Adams and one of the two starting running backs to take advantage of the matchup.