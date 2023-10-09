Packers vs. Raiders: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for MNF

2 of 2

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Romeo Doubs Anytime TD (+220)

Top Packers wideout Christian Watson may be back in the lineup for Green Bay, but the connection between quarterback Jordan Love and Romeo Doubs is now well established.

Doubs has found the end zone three times in four games and leads the team with 33 targets. Of course, that's largely because Watson has played just one game this season, but given Doubs' usage to date, it's hard to imagine Love won't find a way to connect with him for a score. The Packers also have eight passing touchdowns on the season so far, tied for sixth-most in the league.

Josh Jacobs Over 73.5 Rush Yards (-115)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs hasn't topped 70 yards in a game so far this season, though he's had 17 carries in each of Vegas' last two. But the Packers have one of the league's leakiest run defenses this season, allowing the third-most yards per game (155.3), including a whopping 211 in their Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Perhaps Jacobs has just had a slow start to his season. After all, he topped 100 rushing yards six times in 2022 (and topped 200 once). This isn't easy money per se, but it's smart money.

Rashan Gary Over 0.25 Sacks (+140)

It's always fun to get a defensive prop in the mix, and this is a goodie.

The Raiders have allowed 11 sacks this season, which doesn't look so bad when you consider sacks per game (2.8, which is about middle of the pack), but could be an ugly trend when you realize Vegas gave up seven in Week 4 alone in a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Six of those were by Khalil Mack.

Mack is the NFL's sack leader so far this season, but Rashan Gary isn't far behind, at 3.5 on the year.

Of course, Aidan O'Connell was under center for the Raiders in Week 4, not Garoppolo, and one could argue that the veteran quarterback is better at evading pressure. But Mack gave Gary a blueprint...and if he's able to follow it, this prop is a no-brainer.

