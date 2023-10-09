X

NFL

    Dak Prescott, Cowboys Offense Catch Heat from Fans in Blowout Loss to Purdy, 49ers

    Doric SamOctober 9, 2023

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, middle, is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, left, and defensive end Arik Armstead during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

    Facing the San Francisco 49ers for the first time since losing to them in the divisional round of last year's playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys were hoping to get some revenge and make a statement.

    Instead, they put forth a massively disappointing performance on their way to a 42-10 blowout loss on Sunday Night Football.

    The Cowboys' offense couldn't get in gear all night, as it was limited to 197 total yards. Dak Prescott was the main culprit of Dallas' struggles, as he threw for only 153 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions before being pulled from the game in the fourth quarter and replaced by Cooper Rush.

    Prescott admitted earlier this week that he thinks about the Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in last year's playoffs "every day." He threw two interceptions in that game, and he had an even worse effort in the rematch.

    Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys offense drew a ton of heat from fans on social media following their lackluster showing on Sunday night:

    LeSean Shady Mccoy @CutonDime25

    He backkkkkkkk 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pick pick pick

    Coach Rome @Rome_Beast

    if dak prescott ur qb u will always be mediocre <br><br>cowboys might as well just move on atp

    David Helman @davidhelman_

    A no-show that will live in Cowboys infamy. A low point in Dak Prescott's career, for sure.<br><br>And like I said earlier. They'll win plenty more games this season, but I'm not sure they can do anything that will get this stink off them. They have the unfortunate distinction of being…

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Just a terrible idea by Dak.

    Ernie @es3_09

    Somebody needs to tell Mike McCarthy that you can still throw it deep in a west coast offense. It's insane how this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> offense refuses to stretch the field. You run everything underneath and defenses don't even have to play back.

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    Pretty disgusting performance by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> on offense in the first half.<br><br>They seem pretty shook right now.

    Laurie Horesh @LaurieHoresh

    Cowboys embarrassed themselves on a huge stage.<br><br>• on offense they look decades behind schematically. DBs &amp; LBs are waiting on it all<br><br>• execution is so far from sharp. No rhythm, nothing builds off the previous play<br><br>• DAL defensive speed was comfortably used against them<br><br>📉

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe preparing to cook the Cowboys on First Take <a href="https://t.co/WtLGFqEnaJ">pic.twitter.com/WtLGFqEnaJ</a>

    Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith

    <a href="https://t.co/Vexwa8AKWT">pic.twitter.com/Vexwa8AKWT</a>

    Matt Mosley @mattmosley

    Need to get Dak out of this game. This is embarrassing.

    Steven Ruiz @theStevenRuiz

    What would Mike McCarthy's offense look like if they had to play Cooper Rush like Dallas did last year? There are no easy buttons in this offense right now. Losing Kellen Moore is looking like a big deal.

    The Cowboys had been hoping to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl this season, but a performance like this casts doubt on whether they will be able to achieve that goal. The 49ers will likely be standing in their way in the NFC, and it's clear that head coach Mike McCarthy has not figured out a solution to his team's struggles against them.

    Dallas will look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.