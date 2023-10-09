Dak Prescott, Cowboys Offense Catch Heat from Fans in Blowout Loss to Purdy, 49ers

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Facing the San Francisco 49ers for the first time since losing to them in the divisional round of last year's playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys were hoping to get some revenge and make a statement.

Instead, they put forth a massively disappointing performance on their way to a 42-10 blowout loss on Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys' offense couldn't get in gear all night, as it was limited to 197 total yards. Dak Prescott was the main culprit of Dallas' struggles, as he threw for only 153 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions before being pulled from the game in the fourth quarter and replaced by Cooper Rush.

Prescott admitted earlier this week that he thinks about the Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in last year's playoffs "every day." He threw two interceptions in that game, and he had an even worse effort in the rematch.

Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys offense drew a ton of heat from fans on social media following their lackluster showing on Sunday night:

The Cowboys had been hoping to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl this season, but a performance like this casts doubt on whether they will be able to achieve that goal. The 49ers will likely be standing in their way in the NFC, and it's clear that head coach Mike McCarthy has not figured out a solution to his team's struggles against them.