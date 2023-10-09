Brock Purdy, George Kittle Dazzle Fans as 49ers Rout Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Brock Purdy, George Kittle Dazzle Fans as 49ers Rout Dak Prescott, CowboysOctober 9, 2023
Brock Purdy is still perfect in the regular season, as he improved to 10-0 on Sunday night.
The former Mr. Irrelevant was anything but Sunday night in primetime as he and the San Francisco 49ers routed the Dallas Cowboys and their standout defense en route to a 42-10 victory at Levi Stadium.
Purdy played about as clean of a game as possible, throwing for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout. He also got plenty of help from his dominant offensive line, giving up just one sack all night long and completely contained Defensive Player of the Year contender Micah Parsons.
It's the third consecutive game in which Purdy has thrown for at least 250 yards.
And his connection with superstar tight end George Kittle was on point from the jump. The duo hooked up for three touchdowns, terrorizing Dallas' secondary every time the All-Pro got his hands on the ball.
All three of Kittle's catches Sunday went for scores.
A lot of joy for arguably the most unselfish player in the league.
NFL fans only had praise for Purdy, Kittle and the crew following the dominant showing.
Nick Wagoner @nwagoner
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> QB Brock Purdy and TE George Kittle have now connected on 10 TDs since Purdy took over as starter in Week 14 of last season. That's the most by any QB-pass catcher duo in that span.<br><br>Patrick Mahomes and Jerick McKinnon are second with 9.
Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho
When can just say, Brock Purdy is a REALLY good quarterback. <br><br>*NOT: <br><br>"Good for a young QB" <br><br>"Good for the last pick in the draft"<br><br>"Good for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>" <br><br>"Good with Kyle Shanahan" <br>———<br><br>Brock Purdy is, GOOD. No qualification needed!
The Athletic @TheAthletic
Brock Purdy and the 49ers have scored 30 or more points in eight straight regular season games.<br><br>Only four teams other teams in NFL history have done that. Those teams were quarterbacked by current (or future) hall of famers: Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady (x2). <a href="https://t.co/Q2s7Q57joi">pic.twitter.com/Q2s7Q57joi</a>
Robert Griffin III @RGIII
Brock Purdy is REAL, people. I know he has TWO #1 WRs, a #1 TE, a dynamic RB, the #1 LT in the NFL and a #1 Defense, but AT THE END OF THE DAY he knows where to go with the ball and MAKES PLAYS. Stop punishing him for where he was drafted or when he was drafted. He is Purdy great <a href="https://t.co/Xe7LRejwGB">pic.twitter.com/Xe7LRejwGB</a>
Next up for the Bay Area Buzzsaw is a matchup against another elite defensive unit in the Cleveland Browns next Sunday, though it doesn't look like anything can slow the 49ers down at the moment.