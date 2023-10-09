X

    Brock Purdy, George Kittle Dazzle Fans as 49ers Rout Dak Prescott, Cowboys

    Francisco RosaOctober 9, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown by Jordan Mason #24 during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Brock Purdy is still perfect in the regular season, as he improved to 10-0 on Sunday night.

    The former Mr. Irrelevant was anything but Sunday night in primetime as he and the San Francisco 49ers routed the Dallas Cowboys and their standout defense en route to a 42-10 victory at Levi Stadium.

    Purdy played about as clean of a game as possible, throwing for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout. He also got plenty of help from his dominant offensive line, giving up just one sack all night long and completely contained Defensive Player of the Year contender Micah Parsons.

    It's the third consecutive game in which Purdy has thrown for at least 250 yards.

    And his connection with superstar tight end George Kittle was on point from the jump. The duo hooked up for three touchdowns, terrorizing Dallas' secondary every time the All-Pro got his hands on the ball.

    All three of Kittle's catches Sunday went for scores.

    A lot of joy for arguably the most unselfish player in the league.

    NFL fans only had praise for Purdy, Kittle and the crew following the dominant showing.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Purdy with a DART to Kittle for the score 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/U0t1WuuVX2">pic.twitter.com/U0t1WuuVX2</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    KITTLE SCORES AGAIN OFF THE TRICKERY 😱 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/azj3ZZZdkG">pic.twitter.com/azj3ZZZdkG</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    GEORGE KITTLE WITH HIS THIRD TD 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/1yVFzZnPQZ">pic.twitter.com/1yVFzZnPQZ</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Brock Purdy and George Kittle tonight <a href="https://t.co/EYDbpFnsi3">pic.twitter.com/EYDbpFnsi3</a>

    trey wingo @wingoz

    George Kittle right now.. <a href="https://t.co/YimUzO2v5C">pic.twitter.com/YimUzO2v5C</a>

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Brock Purdy makes too many good throws to be ALL about the coach. Dude can play. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SF</a>

    Nick Wagoner @nwagoner

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> QB Brock Purdy and TE George Kittle have now connected on 10 TDs since Purdy took over as starter in Week 14 of last season. That's the most by any QB-pass catcher duo in that span.<br><br>Patrick Mahomes and Jerick McKinnon are second with 9.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    George Kittle tonight 🌟 <a href="https://t.co/QcBm4Y0hB5">pic.twitter.com/QcBm4Y0hB5</a>

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Brock Purdy should be RUNNING AWAY with MVP. He's so much better than Dak it's just ... sad.

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    Brock Purdy is good. I'm not sure what argument is valid to discredit him anymore. He slings in this offense. Accurate. On time. Knows exactly where to go with the ball.

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    When can just say, Brock Purdy is a REALLY good quarterback. <br><br>*NOT: <br><br>"Good for a young QB" <br><br>"Good for the last pick in the draft"<br><br>"Good for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>" <br><br>"Good with Kyle Shanahan" <br>———<br><br>Brock Purdy is, GOOD. No qualification needed!

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    The Brock Purdy Narrative NEEDS to change!!!! He can flat out play! <a href="https://t.co/npkNzllLGV">pic.twitter.com/npkNzllLGV</a>

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Brock Purdy is a baller <a href="https://t.co/OKiHHiUouJ">pic.twitter.com/OKiHHiUouJ</a>

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    Brock Purdy and the 49ers have scored 30 or more points in eight straight regular season games.<br><br>Only four teams other teams in NFL history have done that. Those teams were quarterbacked by current (or future) hall of famers: Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady (x2). <a href="https://t.co/Q2s7Q57joi">pic.twitter.com/Q2s7Q57joi</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Brock Purdy in the NFL <a href="https://t.co/u9nwlaa2yj">pic.twitter.com/u9nwlaa2yj</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Brock Purdy in the win:<br><br>17/24<br>252 YDS<br>4 TD<br><br>Still undefeated as a starter in the regular season for Mr. Irrelevant. <a href="https://t.co/0WDmipcsKn">pic.twitter.com/0WDmipcsKn</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Brock Purdy is REAL, people. I know he has TWO #1 WRs, a #1 TE, a dynamic RB, the #1 LT in the NFL and a #1 Defense, but AT THE END OF THE DAY he knows where to go with the ball and MAKES PLAYS. Stop punishing him for where he was drafted or when he was drafted. He is Purdy great <a href="https://t.co/Xe7LRejwGB">pic.twitter.com/Xe7LRejwGB</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    "Your next task is to keep George Kittle out the end zone"<br><br>Cowboys: <a href="https://t.co/FeyaS56ISs">pic.twitter.com/FeyaS56ISs</a>

    Rami Hanna @WhoElseButRami

    Brock Purdy and George Kittle tonight against the Dallas Cowboys: <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/9DMsnWE8zU">pic.twitter.com/9DMsnWE8zU</a>

    Next up for the Bay Area Buzzsaw is a matchup against another elite defensive unit in the Cleveland Browns next Sunday, though it doesn't look like anything can slow the 49ers down at the moment.