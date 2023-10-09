Brock Purdy, George Kittle Dazzle Fans as 49ers Rout Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Brock Purdy is still perfect in the regular season, as he improved to 10-0 on Sunday night.

The former Mr. Irrelevant was anything but Sunday night in primetime as he and the San Francisco 49ers routed the Dallas Cowboys and their standout defense en route to a 42-10 victory at Levi Stadium.

Purdy played about as clean of a game as possible, throwing for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout. He also got plenty of help from his dominant offensive line, giving up just one sack all night long and completely contained Defensive Player of the Year contender Micah Parsons.

It's the third consecutive game in which Purdy has thrown for at least 250 yards.

And his connection with superstar tight end George Kittle was on point from the jump. The duo hooked up for three touchdowns, terrorizing Dallas' secondary every time the All-Pro got his hands on the ball.

All three of Kittle's catches Sunday went for scores.

A lot of joy for arguably the most unselfish player in the league.

NFL fans only had praise for Purdy, Kittle and the crew following the dominant showing.