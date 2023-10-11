Top 9 Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 6 of College Football

9 of 9

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

His tenure has had its ups and downs, although the trajectory no longer feels upward.

A rough start blossomed into a 12-win season in 2021, and Houston won eight games last year. While this seems stable enough to maintain job security, Dana Holgorsen's general job stability has never felt quite right.

Now, as Houston powers through its first season in the Big 12, the cracks are starting to form. Granted, the strength of schedule has escalated, although an early loss to Rice coupled with two blowout losses within the conference are less than ideal.