Giants' Brian Daboll 'Optimistic' Daniel Jones Can Play vs. Bills Despite Neck Injury

Rich Storry/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is "optimistic" quarterback Daniel Jones will suit up for Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Jones exited New York's Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter due to a neck injury. He underwent an X-ray at the stadium and was scheduled for an MRI on Monday.

The injury occurred when Jones was sacked from behind by Andrew Van Ginkel. He was examined in the medical tent before being taken back to the locker room.

"I feel fine," Jones said after the game. "I think clearly in some pain. Physical game. Meet with the doctors and trainers and then go from there."

Jones, who was signed to a four-year, $160 million deal this offseason, has struggled throughout the 2023 season. Through five games, he's thrown for 884 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions, which is tied for the league-high.

The 26-year-old has been sacked 28 times behind a Giants offensive line that has been decimated by injuries. Also, New York has been without star running back Saquon Barkly since Week 2 due to an ankle injury.