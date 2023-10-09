Raiders Need More Than Pass-Rushing Help to Compete in AFC Amid NFL Trade Rumors

Harry How/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to beef up their pass rush following the release of Chandler Jones, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Sunday.

"They are looking for a player-for-player swap and may not want to give up too much."

The Raiders defense is currently ranked 18th in total defense, allowing 337 yards a game and 12 total TDs. They are 13th against the pass with 202.8 yards and 26th against the run with 134.3 yards.

Make no mistake, the Raiders are tied for third-lowest in the league with seven sacks through five games and could definitely use pass rush help.

Frank Clark of the Broncos, potentially trade bait per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, would provide said help but the likelihood that a division rival would deal him to the Raiders is low.

Brian Burns of Carolina would provide a pass rush, could drop back into coverage, and is one of the best overall linebackers in the game. The only problem? Russini said in the same report that "The Panthers hinted to other teams that they are not interested in trading away players for draft picks."

The Raiders are not willing to give up what it would take to get Burns away from the Panthers, who are looking for wide receiver help. Hunter Renfrow could be of help to rookie quarterback Bryce Young in Carolina but is hardly a fair trade for a linebacker in his prime like Burns.

Beyond the pass rush, they need help at the quarterback position.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw six interceptions in three games before injury forced him to the sidelines. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell continued the trend of turning the ball over, throwing one interception in his sole start against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

A team with Renfrow and one of the most prolific wide receivers in modern NFL history, Davante Adams, should be able to score with anyone and that has not been the case this season.

The team has not scored 20 or more in any game in this 2023 season.

They are sixth-worst in the league in terms of total yardage.

Las Vegas must be able to pressure opposing quarterbacks and force them into making mistakes but if you do not have a competent offense capable of cashing in on those turnovers, it is all for naught.

That the coaching staff has not exactly inspired confidence in their play-calling abilities only exacerbates what has been another frustrating season for these Raiders.