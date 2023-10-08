Colts' Jonathan Taylor: 3-Year, $42M Contract Shows Running Backs are 'Essential'

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After securing a three-year, $42 million contract extension this weekend, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor hopes this starts a new trend for other players in his position.

"I definitely think it is [a shift]," Taylor said after Sunday's 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans, per ESPN's Stephen Holder. "Anytime a running back can go out there and perform but also have some security, it just shows that running backs are essential."

Taylor's extension ended a lengthy standoff between him and the Colts, as he had requested to be traded over the offseason due to his displeasure with contract negotiations. In the end, he secured the type of payday that wasn't afforded to other running backs like Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sunday's game marked Taylor's first outing since being activated off of the PUP list, and he totaled 34 yards from scrimmage on seven touches in a limited role. Indianapolis relied on running back Zack Moss, who had a career-high 165 rushing yards with two touchdowns to spearhead the victory. Moss' performance was much-needed for the Colts after rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson exited the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury.

Taylor said he believes he and Moss will be a dangerous combination once he returns to his usual form.

"I think it can get really scary," he said. "You guys have been getting a taste the past few weeks. So now it's on me in order to continue to do my part and continue to help this team."