    Video: Saints' Foster Moreau Catches 1st TD Since Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis

    Adam WellsOctober 8, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 18: Foster Moreau #87 of the New Orleans Saints makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau had a memorable moment in Sunday's 34-0 win over the New England Patriots.

    Moreau caught a touchdown on a shovel pass in the fourth quarter for his first score since being diagnosed with cancer during the offseason.

    New Orleans Saints

    New Orleans native Foster Moreau with his first TD as a Saint!!

    "That's a gutsy call. I loved it. I loved every second of it," Moreau told reporters after the game. "I haven't gotten to see it yet. I kind of blacked out and forgot what happened. Crucial Catch month and I spiked the ball into oblivion."

    Moreau, who was a free agent in the offseason, revealed on March 22 doctors found he had Hodgkin's Lymphoma that was discovered during his physical with the Saints and would be stepping away from football.

    Foster Moreau

    Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint's medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football

    The Saints signed him to a three-year, $12 million deal in May amid a positive diagnosis in his recovery. He announced on July 3 he was in full remission and resumed his career.

    While speaking to reporters after Sunday's game, Moreau said he was lucky because "didn't have to do" any chemotherapy or radiation treatment for the disease:

    "So I finished my month of treatment ... and then a month and a half, two months later, I went for my second PET scan and I was out playing pickleball when I got the ... report on my phone. I went and I checked and I didn't see any bright yellow spots pop up. I kind of read the doctor's report and I was like: 'What a miracle.'"

    Moreau spent the first four years of his career with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. He started each of the first two games this season before an ankle injury kept him out of action for the past two weeks.

    The 26-year-old only had one target against the Patriots, but he made it count for his first touchdown catch since Week 12 last season.