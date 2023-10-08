X

NFL

    Eagles' Defense Impresses Fans as Jalen Hurts, PHI Beat Matthew Stafford, Rams

    Doric SamOctober 8, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Haason Reddick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after recording a sack in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    The Philadelphia Eagles started out a little shaky on defense in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, but the team turned in an impressive second-half performance on its way to a 23-14 win to move to 5-0.

    The Eagles held the Rams scoreless after halftime to secure the victory. Philadelphia managed to tighten things up after surrendering two 75-yard touchdown drives in the first and second quarters.

    Eagles veteran linebacker Haason Reddick made his presence felt with two sacks of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, including one with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter to help shut the door. Rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter also recorded his first career two-sack performance.

    Philadelphia's defense earned some well-deserved praise from fans online after its strong showing on Sunday:

    Wes C @WesClements22

    The dang <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> defense could win them the Superbowl this year

    NFL on DAZN @NFLonDAZN

    BIRDS OF PREY 🦅 Eagles defense taking control of the game!<br><br>📺: Watch Eagles vs. Rams on NFL Game Pass on DAZN | Blackout restrictions may apply<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/d32QuzgdEi">pic.twitter.com/d32QuzgdEi</a>

    Coach Rome @Rome_Beast

    second half eagles defense was an absolute masterclass <br><br>eagles played amazing today 🥹

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    How the Eagles defense doing Stafford <a href="https://t.co/rHaFW5kFLa">pic.twitter.com/rHaFW5kFLa</a>

    Darren DeGaetano @DarrenDegaetano

    I love it. What an ending!<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> have become what the Patriots used to be.<br><br>People talk about the Dallas defense. And the Rams' offense. And McCafferty. And the Dolphins and Mike McDaniel.<br><br>And the Birds just win and win and f*cking win.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a>

    Philly Sports Fanatic @thunderducks26

    AWESOME JOB DEFENSE!!!! REDDICK IS BACK!!! 5-0 Baby!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> 🦅 🦅🦅🦅🦅

    Brian Coulter @PhilaBCoulter

    Eagles defense looking at a 2nd half shutout, by the way.

    Rob from Chester, Pa @knoxrob1

    Great job by the Eagles defense in the 2nd half. <br><br>Thats the Eagles defense I love and know. 😍😍

    Sistah Outlaw™ @Dr_McCloud

    Eagles defense held Stafford to less than 200 pass yards

    Philadelphia Sports Guy @BrammerHammer23

    Eagles Defense came up big. Lets go

    Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS

    Sean Desai's defense today<br><br>14 points<br>218 yards<br>4 sacks<br>Rams 6-of-13 on 3rd down<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>

    Sean @SeanTalksEagles

    Sean Desai and the defense deserve a lot of praise for this second half performance. Really nice adjustments and completely shut out the Rams offense.

    Glen Macnow @RealGlenMacnow

    All in all this has been an excellent job by the Eagles defense after it looked like Cooper Kupp would have 300 receiving yards early on.

    With the Eagles defense playing lights-out, quarterback Jalen Hurts didn't have to carry the team. He finished with 303 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 25-of-38 passing. He added a team-high 72 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

    Star receiver A.J. Brown had his third straight 100-yard outing with six catches for 127 yards. Tight end Dallas Goedert racked up eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

    However, Philadelphia's defense was the engine behind Sunday's win. If the unit can continue performing at a high level, the Eagles will have a strong chance at making it to a second straight Super Bowl.

    Philadelphia will try to move to 6-0 when it visits the New York Jets next Sunday.