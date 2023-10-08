Eagles' Defense Impresses Fans as Jalen Hurts, PHI Beat Matthew Stafford, Rams

Harry How/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles started out a little shaky on defense in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, but the team turned in an impressive second-half performance on its way to a 23-14 win to move to 5-0.

The Eagles held the Rams scoreless after halftime to secure the victory. Philadelphia managed to tighten things up after surrendering two 75-yard touchdown drives in the first and second quarters.

Eagles veteran linebacker Haason Reddick made his presence felt with two sacks of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, including one with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter to help shut the door. Rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter also recorded his first career two-sack performance.

Philadelphia's defense earned some well-deserved praise from fans online after its strong showing on Sunday:

With the Eagles defense playing lights-out, quarterback Jalen Hurts didn't have to carry the team. He finished with 303 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 25-of-38 passing. He added a team-high 72 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

Star receiver A.J. Brown had his third straight 100-yard outing with six catches for 127 yards. Tight end Dallas Goedert racked up eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

However, Philadelphia's defense was the engine behind Sunday's win. If the unit can continue performing at a high level, the Eagles will have a strong chance at making it to a second straight Super Bowl.