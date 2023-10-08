X

NFL

    Report: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Diagnosed with Low Ankle Sprain After Injury vs. Vikings

    Francisco RosaOctober 8, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 8: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs winces in pain after sustaining an injury on a play during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been initially diagnosed with a low ankle sprain against the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    NFL Network's James Palmer previously reported that Kelce had avoided "any injury that is cause for concern."

    Kelce went down with a non-contact injury shortly before halftime and was taken to the locker room. He was able to return to the sideline at the beginning of the third quarter, with his ankle was heavily taped.

    Travis Kelce returns to the game with a heavily taped right ankle. <a href="https://t.co/WyFtXmUnyK">pic.twitter.com/WyFtXmUnyK</a>

    Travis Kelce was visibly frustrated as he headed back to the locker room after an apparent foot injury.<br><br>📺: CBS <a href="https://t.co/IlH4FWYpGd">pic.twitter.com/IlH4FWYpGd</a>

    He later returned to the game in the third quarter after having been listed as questionable.

    Kelce wound up finding the end zone late in the third quarter:

    Kelce is back to scoring TDs 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/vZlrQV9BRS">pic.twitter.com/vZlrQV9BRS</a>

    The seven-time All-Pro had five receptions for 22 yards when he exited the game.

    High ankle sprains tend to take multiple weeks to heal, but considering that trainers allowed Kelce to reenter the game Sunday perhaps means it's not as serious as other cases.

    Kelce already missed one game this season in the Chiefs' season opener with a hyperextended knee and Kansas City wound up losing to the Detroit Lions.

    So, Chiefs fans—and Swfities—everywhere let out a collective sigh of relief when he returned to the gridiron.