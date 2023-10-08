Daniel Jones Injury Has Giants Fans Hopeless After Loss to Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

One week after being held to a season-low 20 points, the Miami Dolphins were up their usual tricks in a 31-16 victory over the New York Giants.

It was a rough day for the Giants overall, and quarterback Daniel Jones in particular. Six days after being sacked 10 times by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, he was brought down six times by Miami's defense.

Jones left in the fourth quarter with a neck injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game. He finished 14-of-20 for 119 yards and added 24 yards on the ground.

This was the fourth time in five games the Giants have been held to fewer than 20 points. Their 268 yards of total offense was actually their second-highest total of the season. They put up 439 against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

As you would expect, there is a general feeling of hopelessness among Giants fans and even some of their former players about where the 2023 team stands.

New York's lone touchdown in the game was a 102-yard pick-six by Jason Pinnock right before halftime that cut the deficit to 14-10.

While the Giants defense did a good job of "holding" the Dolphins to 31 points, head coach Mike McDaniel's team was moving the ball up and down the field throughout the game.

Miami had more than 500 yards of offense for the third time in five weeks. Rookie De'Von Achane had another incredible game with 151 yards and one touchdown on just 11 rushing attempts.

Tyreek Hill went off for 181 yards and one touchdown on eight receptions. It's his third game this season with at least 150 receiving yards. Tua Tagovailoa finished 22-of-30 for 308 yards and two touchdowns to offset two bad interceptions, including the pick-six.

The schedule-makers didn't do the Giants any favors to start the season. Four of their five games thus far have been against the Dolphins, Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Those teams have a combined record of 14-2.

This doesn't excuse how the Giants are playing in these games because they have significant problems. Their porous offensive line is making it impossible to do anything through the air or on the ground.

Saquon Barkley missed his third straight game with a sprained ankle. Eric Gray was the team's leading rusher on Sunday with 25 yards. The only bright spot was Darren Waller had a season-high eight receptions for 86 yards.

Things won't get easier for the Giants for at least another week. They have to play the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium next week on Sunday Night Football.