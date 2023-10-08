Steelers Fans Hail George Pickens for Game-Winning TD Against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

There are a lot of adjectives you could use for the AFC North right now, but boring isn't one of them.

The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, thanks in large part to a 41-yard touchdown reception by George Pickens inside the final two minutes.

As expected, the second-year wide receiver garnered a ton of praise after a six-catch, 130-yard outing.

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada owes Pickens a debt of gratitude. Because of his late heroics, the fact that fans inside Acrisure Stadium were calling for Canada's firing will get lost in the shuffle a bit.

On the other side, Ravens fans will be asking themselves all week how Baltimore could've come out on the losing end when the Steelers spent 50-plus minutes struggling to move the ball.

Self-inflicted errors torpedoed John Harbaugh's team.

A blocked punt in the fourth quarter resulted in a safety and gave Pittsburgh a shorter field to set up a 25-yard field goal by Chris Boswell. Then Lamar Jackson threw an interception on a 3rd-and goal, which put the ball back in the Steelers' hands with an opportunity to take the lead.

The home team forced a fumble with 1:02 remaining for good measure.

Throw in the dropped passes from Ravens players and it was a recipe for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

Sunday was a chance for the Ravens to create some distance between themselves and the rest of the competition in the AFC North, a division that seems to lack a standout team. Instead, Pittsburgh and Baltimore are tied for the best record (3-2). The last-place Cincinnati Bengals will only be a game back if they beat the Arizona Cardinals.