    Steelers Fans Hail George Pickens for Game-Winning TD Against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

    Joseph Zucker, Featured Columnist IV, October 8, 2023

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) catches a pass in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left, and carries it into the endzne for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

    There are a lot of adjectives you could use for the AFC North right now, but boring isn't one of them.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, thanks in large part to a 41-yard touchdown reception by George Pickens inside the final two minutes.

    NFL

    PICKETT TO PICKENS! What a comeback for the <a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@steelers</a> 😮<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsPIT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsPIT</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA">https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA</a> <a href="https://t.co/pnwYXp2abd">pic.twitter.com/pnwYXp2abd</a>

    Next Gen Stats

    Kenny Pickett &amp; George Pickens (41-yd TD)<br><br>Against an eight-man box with the deepest defender 4.5 yards off the line of scrimmage, Pickett and Pickens take advantage of the Ravens defense in Cover 0.<br><br>🔹 Time to Throw: 2.10 seconds<br>🔹 Air Distance: 40.2 yds<br>🔹 Sideline Distance:… <a href="https://t.co/2EIlNh7yNY">pic.twitter.com/2EIlNh7yNY</a>

    As expected, the second-year wide receiver garnered a ton of praise after a six-catch, 130-yard outing.

    BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL

    If you asked me what George Pickens chief skill set was the actual answer would be "kicking all the ass," that's the actual empirical answer

    Josh Yohe

    No idea how the Steelers won that game. Watt, Highsmith and Pickens were sensational. Harbaugh decision to bypass FG late in first half was greedy, dumb and a huge factor.

    Derrick

    George Pickens is a star, man. <br><br>Literally put the Steelers passing game on his back and carried em to a dub. <br><br>He's a dude.

    Pepper Brooks

    "George Pickens is overrated"<br>"George Pickens can't create any separation"<br>"George Pickens is a push-off merchant" <a href="https://t.co/2rw1S2VvOo">pic.twitter.com/2rw1S2VvOo</a>

    ESPN Fantasy Sports

    Live look at George Pickens managers 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/ZJEJSGiZ11">pic.twitter.com/ZJEJSGiZ11</a>

    Chris Mueller

    Surely opponents won't be able to stop the Steelers' very diverse offense of throwing the ball to George Pickens and crossing their fingers.

    Ryan Clark

    Yea, I may have stretched a bit on the "much more" talented statement on Pickens, but he's an Effing monster! They just gotta give him his looks man.

    Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada owes Pickens a debt of gratitude. Because of his late heroics, the fact that fans inside Acrisure Stadium were calling for Canada's firing will get lost in the shuffle a bit.

    On the other side, Ravens fans will be asking themselves all week how Baltimore could've come out on the losing end when the Steelers spent 50-plus minutes struggling to move the ball.

    Self-inflicted errors torpedoed John Harbaugh's team.

    A blocked punt in the fourth quarter resulted in a safety and gave Pittsburgh a shorter field to set up a 25-yard field goal by Chris Boswell. Then Lamar Jackson threw an interception on a 3rd-and goal, which put the ball back in the Steelers' hands with an opportunity to take the lead.

    Pittsburgh Steelers

    First career INT 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/JoeyPorterJr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeyPorterJr</a><br><br>📲: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/T87FSnfvVk">https://t.co/T87FSnfvVk</a> <a href="https://t.co/eS2T3vpyEf">pic.twitter.com/eS2T3vpyEf</a>

    The home team forced a fumble with 1:02 remaining for good measure.

    Throw in the dropped passes from Ravens players and it was a recipe for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

    Bill Barnwell

    If you were taking a creative writing class and your assignment was "Write about a frustrating Ravens loss," you would be writing this game story. <a href="https://t.co/RHZz4x7RyN">https://t.co/RHZz4x7RyN</a>

    Baltimore Beatdown

    Ravens score a touchdown.<br>Ravens look good.<br>A running back fumbles.<br><br>Offense utterly collapses.<br><br>Am I talking about the Colts game, or Steelers?

    Spencer Schultz

    Mark Andrews? Drop. <br>Zay Flowers? Drop. <br>Rashod Bateman? Drop.<br><br>Lamar Jackson is absolutely dealing.<br><br>Be playmakers.

    RAMEY

    The Ravens offense just absolutely throwing this game away.

    Zach Bollinger

    Ladies and Gentlemen,<br><br>The Baltimore Ravens have successfully defeated the Baltimore Ravens.

    Sunday was a chance for the Ravens to create some distance between themselves and the rest of the competition in the AFC North, a division that seems to lack a standout team. Instead, Pittsburgh and Baltimore are tied for the best record (3-2). The last-place Cincinnati Bengals will only be a game back if they beat the Arizona Cardinals.

    Depending on how the rest of the year shakes out, Pickens may play an outsized role in crowning a division champion.