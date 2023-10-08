Steelers Fans Hail George Pickens for Game-Winning TD Against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Steelers Fans Hail George Pickens for Game-Winning TD Against Lamar Jackson, RavensOctober 8, 2023
There are a lot of adjectives you could use for the AFC North right now, but boring isn't one of them.
The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, thanks in large part to a 41-yard touchdown reception by George Pickens inside the final two minutes.
NFL @NFL
PICKETT TO PICKENS! What a comeback for the <a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@steelers</a> 😮<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsPIT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsPIT</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA">https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA</a> <a href="https://t.co/pnwYXp2abd">pic.twitter.com/pnwYXp2abd</a>
Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats
Kenny Pickett & George Pickens (41-yd TD)<br><br>Against an eight-man box with the deepest defender 4.5 yards off the line of scrimmage, Pickett and Pickens take advantage of the Ravens defense in Cover 0.<br><br>🔹 Time to Throw: 2.10 seconds<br>🔹 Air Distance: 40.2 yds<br>🔹 Sideline Distance:… <a href="https://t.co/2EIlNh7yNY">pic.twitter.com/2EIlNh7yNY</a>
As expected, the second-year wide receiver garnered a ton of praise after a six-catch, 130-yard outing.
Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada owes Pickens a debt of gratitude. Because of his late heroics, the fact that fans inside Acrisure Stadium were calling for Canada's firing will get lost in the shuffle a bit.
On the other side, Ravens fans will be asking themselves all week how Baltimore could've come out on the losing end when the Steelers spent 50-plus minutes struggling to move the ball.
Self-inflicted errors torpedoed John Harbaugh's team.
A blocked punt in the fourth quarter resulted in a safety and gave Pittsburgh a shorter field to set up a 25-yard field goal by Chris Boswell. Then Lamar Jackson threw an interception on a 3rd-and goal, which put the ball back in the Steelers' hands with an opportunity to take the lead.
The home team forced a fumble with 1:02 remaining for good measure.
Throw in the dropped passes from Ravens players and it was a recipe for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
Sunday was a chance for the Ravens to create some distance between themselves and the rest of the competition in the AFC North, a division that seems to lack a standout team. Instead, Pittsburgh and Baltimore are tied for the best record (3-2). The last-place Cincinnati Bengals will only be a game back if they beat the Arizona Cardinals.
Depending on how the rest of the year shakes out, Pickens may play an outsized role in crowning a division champion.