4 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 229

Al Powers/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 229 went down on Saturday night in the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, and there's no question it was one of the weakest cards of the year on paper. Thankfully, as is often the case, it ended up exceeding expectations.

In the main event, popular lightweight veteran Bobby Green turned back the clock with an upset knockout win over Top 10 contender Grant Dawson—and he only needed 33 seconds to do it. The win will send the unranked veteran rocketing into the Top 15, where fights with the division's toughest competitors await.

Drew Dober, another experienced lightweight with a dedicated following, also picked up an impressive knockout win on the card, stopping Ricky Glenn in under three minutes to rebound from a knockout loss to Matt Frevola. With that win, Dober is 4-1 in his last five, so he can probably anticipate a fight with somebody near the outer edge of the rankings too.

Joaquin Buckley was also back in action on the card, picking up a decision win over the always tough Alex Morono to improve to 2-0 as a welterweight.