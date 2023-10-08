Jags' Travis Etienne Sad He Faced Himself in Fantasy; Had 184 Yards, 2 TD vs. Bills

Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. picked both a good and bad time to have his best game of the season.

It was a good time because his season-high 184 yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns were instrumental in the Jags' 25-20 win over the Buffalo Bills.

It was a bad time because Etienne was apparently playing against himself in fantasy football this week.

Per CBS Sports, Etienne finished with 35 fantasy points. He entered Week 5 as the No. 15 running back in PPR leagues with 55.6 total points.

Etienne has been very hit-or-miss as a fantasy player so far this season. He's alternated between having more than 100 yards and fewer than 75 yards from scrimmage each week.

The third-year running back's season started on a high note with 104 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in Jacksonville's victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. He followed that up with just 42 yards on 14 touches against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Etienne rebounded in Week 3 with 88 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards. Last week was another downswing with 72 yards from scrimmage on 23 touches.

There were reasons to be optimistic that Etienne would get back on track against the Bills. They allowed more than 100 yards on the ground in three of their first four games, including giving up 172 yards to the New York Jets in Week 1.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was taking advantage of his team's success on the ground. They ran the ball 40 times against Buffalo's defense, with Etienne getting 26 of those carries.