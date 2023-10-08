Report: Colts' Anthony Richardson Expected to Be Out vs. Jags After Injury vs. Titans
Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has been diagnosed with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder suffered against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday that could force the Colts to place him on injured reserve, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From @GMFB: #Colts QB Anthony Richardson could be heading to Injured Reserve with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain; #Giants QB Daniel Jones has a similar neck contusion as he had in 2021 but not as serious; #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has a hamstring injury, with tests coming.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also reported that Richardson is "expected to miss" the Colts' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6:
Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN
#Colts QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder) seeking a second opinion from renowned shoulder specialist Dr. Keith Meister, per source. Expected to miss this week but team and player still charting course and gathering info. Belief is sprained AC joint, as @AdamSchefter reported.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Richardson went to the hospital to have an MRI.
Richardson landed on his right shoulder while carrying the ball on a designed run in the second quarter. Before that, he had gone 9-of-12 for 98 yards through the air.
NFL @NFL
@GVOaant sending it DEEP. 
📺: #TENvsIND on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
He was later ruled out in the third quarter.
Rapoport reported initial X-rays on his shoulder were negative.
The extent to which injuries have already begun to add up for the No. 4 overall pick will be concerning for Indianapolis.
Richardson experienced minor knee and ankle trouble in a Week 1 loss to the Jaguars. He then suffered a concussion in Indy's Week 2 victory over the Houston Texans, which caused him to miss the subsequent win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Richardson's dual-threat abilities were obviously a big selling point to his game coming out of college. There aren't many quarterbacks who can run a 4.43-second 40-yard dash while boasting a 6'4", 244-pound frame.
The Colts wasted little time in getting him involved as a ball-carrier. Entering Sunday, he had 131 yards and four touchdowns on 23 touches.
But Indianapolis also has to look at the big picture. Whenever he returns to the field, scaling back Richardson's usage a bit might be a sensible call.