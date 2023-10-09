3 Takeaways from Broncos' Week 5 Loss vs. Jets

1 of 3

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Plenty has been made of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and his lackluster unit—one that came in allowing a league-high 37.5 points per game.



Denver's defense was a little better against the Jets, surrendering just 22 points to the New York offense. It also secured a potential game-altering interception late in the fourth quarter—though a Broncos turnover a few plays later sealed the Broncos' defeat.



However, the Broncos' struggles against the run did not dissipate.



Breece Hall ran around, over and through the Denver D to the tune of 177 yards and a touchdown. The Jets rushed for 235 yards as a team and controlled both the tempo and the clock.



New York held the ball for more than 34 minutes. This forced Russell Wilson and the offense into multiple high-pressure situations and took away Denver's opportunity to lean on its own effective ground game.

