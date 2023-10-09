3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 5 Loss vs. Saints

2 of 3

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

The Saints have a quality defense, but New England's failure to get much of anything going offensively in consecutive weeks is alarming.



New England finished Sunday's game with just 156 yards and a 1-of-14 conversion rate on third down.



Fans can criticize Bill O'Brien's game planning or the play of quarterback Mac Jones, but the reality is that New England doesn't have the offensive skill players needed to threaten a defense like New Orleans'.



We examined the Patriots' lack of pass catchers following last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. JuJu Smith-Schuster has been a free-agent bust, and receivers like Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker should be complementary targets at best.



If the Patriots hope to get into the playoff race this season, they need to consider trading for a receiver before the October 31 deadline.



The problem, of course, is that New England might not be able to land a true difference-making receiver. However, the Patriots should monitor struggling teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants to see if a player like Hunter Renfrow or Isaiah Hodgins can be had.

