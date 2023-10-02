3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 4 Loss vs. Cowboys

1 of 3

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

If the Patriots were ever going to have a legitimate chance in this game, they were going to have to win with defense. When that plan went out the window, so did any belief in a New England victory.



While the Cowboys defense imploded against the Arizona Cardinals last week, it's still a tremendous unit. The Patriots, unfortunately, lack the offensive playmakers to challenge a team like Dallas without a lead.



New England can grind out games on the ground with Rhamondre Stevenson and Elliott. However, when defenses can key in on the run, the Patriots will struggle to move the ball consistently. On Sunday, they notched a mere 10 first downs to go with three points and three turnovers.



Kendrick Bourne has shown flashes this season, and Hunter Henry is a fantastic tight end. However, the Patriots lack receivers who can create separation against better-than-average defensive backs.



This lack of passing-game potency has hindered quarterback Mac Jones—who showed some growth under Bill O'Brien before Sunday—and has prevented New England from topping 21 points in every game this season.

